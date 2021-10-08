La Casa di Carta 5, here are some details you may have missed

The highly anticipated first part of the fifth and final season of The House of Paper arrived on Netflix on September 3 and left fans of the Spanish series wondering how the beloved TV series will end.

The drama, the dialogues, the firefights e the cliffhangers they knew capture audiences around the world, but the best part was the added depth to two main characters, Berlin (Pedro Alonso) e Tokyo (Úrsula Corberó), through the addition of two new characters: Rafael (Patrick Criado) e Kidney (Miguel Angel Silvestre). The first is the son of Berlin while the other is the Tokyo’s first great love.

The show, as always, has managed to introduce calls that range from its normals football references to the return of dead characters through flashbacks. Here are 5 details you may have missed:

You may have forgotten that Rio calls Tokyo a Maserati and a reminder of when Denver called Tokyo the same when he was talking to Rio about his breakup with Tokyo. A mention, worthy of being remembered.

As we take a deeper look at the origins of Tokyo this season, many of us had forgotten that Tokyo joined the Professor’s robbery only after losing her lover and after that he had nothing more to lose. This reminder of his life before he met the gang is quite interesting.

We know from the first season that Berlin will divorce before “I work at the Mint of Spain” which means either he leaves Tatiana, or she leaves him. The flashbacks in this first half of the final season lead us to believe that Berlin’s son Rafael will have something to do with this.

While taking a single dose of morphine doesn’t have to be classified as drug use, it’s a small reminder of Denver’s previous drug use in season one.

There Tokyo death is a clear homage to Luc Besson’s 1994 film Leon: The Professional, as well as the Tokyo character who was inspired by Mathilda, played in the film by Natalie Portman.

The second part of the fifth season will air on Netflix on December 3rd, three months after the release of the first part. Fans have already said goodbye to one of their favorite characters, Tokyo, and can’t wait to find out he can make it out of this latest heist alive.

We leave you with our review of La Casa di Carta 5 Part 1 and 5 series similar to La Casa di Carta to watch while waiting for the grand finale!