La Casa di Carta 5, Review of the first two episodes

The review by The Paper House 5 – if the good morning starts from the first two episodes – it could be all in five words: “As before, more than before”.

This latest (?) Reunion in the company of the most famous hormonal bandits of the streaming confirms everything that the series has always been and relaunches in view of the (great?) Finale.

But now we have Part 1 of this season 5… and La Casa di Carta has no intention of modifying its formula for success by one iota, pending the second final installment of episodes, arriving on December 3rd.

Everything seems like a huge deja-vu, so much so that at first those who do not follow the deeds of the red-clad thieves with great passion and memory might even think they had made a mistake and launched the previous season’s episodes.

Mind you, the story goes on: the ex-cop loose cannon Alicia Sierra confront the professor in his lair, Lisbon-Raquel takes command of operations in the Bank of Spain after being liberated, Gandìa he is tied up like a salami, Marseille must land the helicopter without getting caught, and so on.

However, everything that passes before our eyes is now more than ever the revival of something already widely seen, chewed and digested.

The now discounted flashback with the “revived” Berlin; the skirmishes under the awning between police, colonels, army, more or less special forces; the hostages who always have “brilliant” ideas; robbers who love each other then hate each other then appreciate each other; Arturito that … oh well, it’s Arturito.

For heaven’s sake, this is practically the formula that has carried the cabin forward all these years and it would be ungenerous to expect something different … but it must be admitted that there is a certain sense of tiredness which could infect even the best-disposed spectator.

Recap: after a hundred hours still inside the Bank of Spain, our robbers who are very good at self-sabotaging the plans have yet to recover from mourning for the disappearance of Nairobi and understand what to do with their hostage, that Cesar Gandìa that we would all gladly take pizza in the face.

Meanwhile, al Teacher probably the only thing he did not expect happens: that of being caught in his own shelter, where this time he was not playing seduction games with the first inspector who came by.

This time the policewoman is much, much, loooong tougher, awake and pissed off than the previous one: Alicia Sierra she was framed, dumped and muddied by the police themselves, and frankly a pregnant and disgraced woman doesn’t want to play the bespectacled Sergio Marquina.

All this while, between a fight and a stab in the back of someone, under the awning of the circ … er, of the police the colonel Luis Tamajo he remembers being someone who likes dirty things and contacts army embers of hell to set the Bank’s interiors on fire and ablaze, with contempt for the lives of hostages.

It is now understood: after making a million foolish, the “good guys” are not going to make a millionth and one and prefer to make a war with a slaughter as a “probable consequence”.

Should we worry? Yes and no, since the classic push and pull with face to face between cat and mouse, with details that are noticed at the last minute and turn into strategies, with amateur distractions that turn into galactic crises that monopolize entire episodes and so on.

After a slower and more staid first episode we have a decidedly longer second action, but it is not necessarily a good thing: what we are facing is a so banal and repetitive development of the action that sometimes we regret the dialogues between Tokyo And Rio (ok, just kidding).

In the middle, with still some flashbacks that look like a music video of the dead Thejournalists, the criminal enterprises of the past of Tokyo with his True Love that no one will ever equal.

That is something that had already been told to us, which could have been very well like this, but perhaps people do not remember it and then we have to go to the didactic and place everything to do minutes, even if this does not add or detract from the character and indeed, perhaps it makes him even more unpleasant (it is not that the two were just Coniglietta and Zucchino of pulp Fiction)

That said, you should never be too strict with this series: a bit like Jack Nicholson’s detective used to say “Forget it, Jake, it’s Chinatown”, we must remember to “Leave it alone, it’s The Paper House”.

If you watch this series you know very well from the first minute that you don’t have to look for refinement, logic, rationality in the characters, but let yourself be led into a typically Latin dance of passions, betrayals, bullets and twists so over the top as to make you go crazy.

If anything, we could slightly blame these two episodes for seeming a bit “poor” in terms of dynamics narratives and twists, ok that the Prof’s plan seems to have gone awry, but the series does not seem to benefit from the frontal adhesion to the action-thriller genre, when his strength is more the double and triple pike jumps of the plans elaborated by the band’s brain.

However, the taking of the helm by three women like Lisbon, Tokyo and Stockholm is a good excuse to change course and show something more, and the last sequence of the second episode could pave the way for finally a more interesting situation for the entire concluding series.

Our review of The House of Paper Season 5 Part 1 it can be closed like this: if you have followed the series so far, get ready for a “more of the same” that in these first two episodes could be a bit boring, even if we are sure that the fireworks are coming.

If, on the other hand, you have never seen or do not care The House of Paper… Why have you ever read through a review of the series?

60 The House of Paper Season 5 Part 1 Review by Giacomo Lucarini



