“La casa di carta”, a successful thriller despite the exaggerations – Corriere.it

from Aldo Grasso

Spanish fiction plays on constant reversals of conventions: criminals are acclaimed and Dal’s masks become a symbol of left-wing populism all over the world

If you are born on the wrong side, you die on the wrong side, says one of the protagonists of The House of Paper. As in any great thriller, there is not only the perfect plan, there is also destiny to mess up the cards. No spoilers, don’t worry. Even if by now the streaming vision has blown all the rules of the reviews (it has only generated that linguistic monstrosity called the press embargo that the press offices like so much). I will only say, with regard to La casa di carta, that there is a successful ending capable of resolving some incongruities of the long story and of redeeming, ironically, the many falls into trash. an ending already seen in some films, as well as, between the folds of the series, Spike Lee’s Inside Man often peeps out (even there it was a gang of robbers who take employees and customers hostage). But that’s okay.

There are not a few series that have collapsed for not knowing how close

the story. The important thing was how to get out of Madrid, the Bank of Spain and the series, without resorting to ideological solutions (injection of liquidity into the real country and not into the banks, as the European Central Bank does) or without sacrificing oneself by singing Bella ciao. In the end, love wins, as it was desirable. Sierra (Najwa Nimri) finds the Professor (lvaro Morte), so the two former bitter enemies turn into new Bonnie and Clyde. As one could guess from the first seasons, La casa di carta plays on constant reversals of conventions: criminals are acclaimed and Dal’s masks become a symbol of left-wing populism all over the world. But more than social denunciation, the series is simply a successful example of guilty pleasure social, that mechanism that keeps us glued to a story even when we perceive its exaggerations. Without being ashamed of it and feeling, after all, part of history.