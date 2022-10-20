La Ceiba celebrated Wellness Week with health fairs in surrounding communities – PAHO/WHO

September (PAHO/WHO). Health fairs were held within the framework of the celebration of Wellness Week 2022, from September 10 to 23 in the city of La Ceiba and surrounding communities, to promote healthy lifestyles, in addition to promoting vaccination of the population.

This year, fairs were scheduled in Santa Rosa de Copán and La Ceiba, since, like every year, the Pan American Health Organization, together with the countries and territories of the Region of the Americas and all its partners, celebrate the campaign of the Wellness Week in the Americas, this year with the theme “Our neighborhood, our health.” The campaign was a great opportunity to emphasize the importance of health promotion for the well-being of individuals and communities and to emphasize a positive view of health.

The Atlántida Health Region held comprehensive health and vaccination fairs in the city of La Ceiba, but also in surrounding communities, this being an opportunity to raise awareness about the importance of immunization and the call to make a special effort to reach people who do not have regular access to health services, including indigenous peoples, migrants, and other vulnerable populations. Several activities were carried out: physical exercise on a tricycle for boys and girls with tricycles, dance, poetry and music for all people, these activities promote a healthy life, as well as they will be able to have access to nutrition counseling, preventive medical check-up And something very important is vaccination.

At the inauguration, Amalia Ayala, representing PAHO/WHO in Honduras, called for the population to go to health services and complete their vaccination schedules.” She also reiterated PAHO/WHO’s commitment to providing technical cooperation to the Ministry of Health and local governments, to advance towards the goal of achieving Universal Health and Primary Health Care, in addition to addressing the pandemic and, in particular, achieving the goal of vaccinating against COVID-19 in 100% of its population. eligible population, to prevent serious illness and deaths from this disease.

This event has been thanks to the technical cooperation of PAHO and the financial support of the Government of the United States of America. Through this alliance, we are promoting innovative strategies and tactics to increase vaccination coverage against COVID-19, but I also express my appreciation to local authorities for their high level of commitment, showing that by joining efforts in an intersectoral manner we can bring health and welfare to each and every person, leaving no one behind, Ayala said.