“La Chica del Clima”, Yanet García, exposes her beauty with lingerie of threads and pink transparencies

After showing up in a light purple lingerie set that exposed all her curves, Yanet Garcia He again caused a furor within social networks, where he posed with translucent garments that left very little to the imagination of his admirers.

The presenter originally from Monterrey, Nuevo León continues to demonstrate why she is one of the favorite celebrities within virtual communities, and that is that in addition to promoting discipline and a healthy lifestyle, she even obtained a certification as health coachalso knows how to pamper the pupil of millions of fans with the help of tiny outfits.

This is how she shared with about 15 million fans who admire her through her official Instagram account, a snapshot in which she wasted beauty and sensuality at the same time.

With her arms above her head and her legs slightly crossed, it was like the so-called “Climate Girl”, managed to raise the temperature while using a pink intimates set, whose transparencies and thin straps surrounded her perfect curves to be sexier than ever.

On this occasion, the heated photo session was released as part of a collaboration with the brand of lingerie and women’s beauty products of which she is now part as an ambassador and which of course made her look spectacular.

Another postcard in which she also appeared with this same outfit was published days before, when she only showed the upper part of her body, but which also caused a shower of flattering messages and thousands of red hearts as a sign of approval.

Without a doubt, Yanet García knows how to show off her silhouette with practically all kinds of clothes, from the smallest ones such as lingerie or “dental floss” swimsuits, to the costumes she uses during her role as an actress, as she shared in a series of snapshots with which she remembered when she participated in the play “El Tenorio Cómica”, where she gave life to the character of Doña Inés, for which she had to appear in a tight white dress that perfectly framed her pronounced curves. or a micro short that exposed her stylized legs.

You might also be interested in:

–Yanet García, “La Chica del Clima”, raises the temperature with violet lingerie that highlights her curves

–“La Chica del Clima”, Yanet García, exposes her rearguard on the beach with a translucent dress

–Yanet García, “La Chica del Clima”, shows her voluptuous rear while exercising