“La Chica del Clima”, Yanet García, exposes her silhouette with a tiny bikini from the pool

Yanet Garcia rose to fame thanks to her work as host of the weather section in a program in her home state, Monterrey, Nuevo León, but later she was called to participate in the Televisa program ‘Hoy’, where her popularity grew as the sensual “Climate Girl”.

After several years of success, the Mexican model decided to turn her life around, so she moved to the United States to pursue her dreams, where she achieved an important certification as Health Coachso in addition to sharing her beauty secrets and exercises that have worked for her to achieve a heart attack silhouette, she is able to advise those who want to lead a healthy lifestyle.

Despite the success she achieved through her social networks, the 31-year-old actress also decided to please her fans and in April 2021, when she joined the exclusive content platform OnlyFans, where she offers subscribers very careful photos and even some beauty tips.

Likewise, she shares photos with risky lingerie sets and tiny swimsuits that expose her shapely anatomy, but yes, without showing her body completely naturally. Thus, in one of her most recent Instagram posts, she revealed a brief preview of what her fans will be able to enjoy on the adult platform mentioned above. Posing in a bronze strappy bikinithe Monterrey native exposed her beauty by the pool.

But it has not been the only occasion in which she models the same strappy bathing suit that surrounded her silhouette, as it was presumed weeks ago, but with daring videos in which she showed the part of her body that most attracts attention, it is to say, his shapely rearguard.

In another of the postcards, Yanet García turned her back on the camera to show her silhouette in a daring pose that was liked by more than 300 thousand fans, who fell in love with her beauty.

You might also be interested in:

–Yanet García, “La Chica del Clima”, exposes her curves with a micro bikini while resting on a hammock

–“La Chica del Clima”, Yanet García, shows her shapely rear guard by the pool with a blue bikini

–Yanet García, the Mexican “Climate Girl”, shows all her curves with a tight black jumpsuit