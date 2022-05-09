“La Chica del Clima”, Yanet García, gets on a jet ski to show off her micro bikini from behind

Yanet Garcia is willing to continue stealing hearts on social media, where the temperature has risen again thanks to a daring post she made during her trip to the Turks and Caicos Islands.

The former host of the program ‘Hoy’, who is also known as “La Chica del Clima”, is ready for a new adventure this time in British territory, because this weekend she announced that she is in a paradisiacal set of islands, but He did it by showing off his spectacular anatomy to nearly 15 million Instagram fans.

And it is that, mounted on a jet ski she turned her back to the camera to show off her tiny black bikinia garment that further accentuated her shapely rear.

As in most of the publications that she shares, the model from Monterrey, Nuevo León, added a message to motivate her followers to continue giving everything in their power and thus obtain the best results.

But a second snapshot made in the middle of the crystal clear waters of the sea accelerated the hearts of his fans, who in a short time gave him thousands of heart-shaped reactions and messages of admiration.

But not everything has been a waste of sensuality and beauty, because the model took advantage of her trip to take a break and protect her inner peace, so she was also seen while watching the sunset from the beach.

Everything seems to indicate that the former television presenter traveled to the Turks and Caicos Islands to produce new content for her OnlyFans page, because through the stories of the same social network she shared that she traveled accompanied by a whole team of photographers, who They are in charge of making the burning photographs and without filters that expose their beauty to the maximum.

The series of heated postcards have positioned her as one of the favorite celebrities on virtual platforms, since in them she exposes her shapely figure with tiny clothes that leave very little to the imagination, from daring bikinis to lingerie sets that attract attention.

