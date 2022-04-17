“La Chica del Clima”, Yanet García, shows her shapely rear guard by the pool with a blue bikini

Yanet Garcia She caused a furor within social networks with a metallic mini bikini that exposed her curves, and confirmed why she is one of today’s favorite celebrities.

The sensual Mexican model who rose to fame as the host of the “Hoy” program continues to give what to talk about in virtual communities, where she has won the affection of millions of fans for whom she models tiny clothes that leave very little to the imagination. .

This is how in one of his most recent Instagram posts he managed to raise the temperature. And it is that, posing at the edge of the pool with a tiny metallic blue bikini, she was like the “Climate Girl” Mexican obtained the recognition of thousands of admirers.

Although on this occasion he did not accompany the postcard with any description or motivational phrase, he quickly obtained the recognition of thousands of admirers, who, in addition to qualifying the image with a red heart, filled it with compliments thanks to the sensuality he squandered.

And although the image was exposed during the holiday weekend, it is not the first time that she models this tiny bathroom set, because days before she showed off her stunning silhouette with another seductive pose that caused a tremendous uproar within the same photo gallery .

On that occasion, the native of Monterrey, Nuevo León, also turned her back on the camera and while immersing herself in the water, she turned to the camera to show off her beauty.

While, in a sensual shot from the front, she showed complete seriousness to show off another angle of the shapely silhouette that she has gained based on discipline and a healthy lifestyle.

