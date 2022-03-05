La Chona in Japanese version is a trend, Tucanes de Tijuana | INSTAGRAM

One of the songs that has broken more borders up to now, the theme song of the Toucans of Tijuana, the chonanow it was performed in Japanesea new version that reached social networks and that surprised everyone for not sounding so bad.

Some have even considered it a genius, these young people from the Japanese band Maboroshi they gave their own style to a harmony composed in Mexico that has already been danced in different countries.

So far there are two versions, one totally Japanese and one in which they tried to sing in Spanish, of course with a not so correct pronunciation, but the representatives of the j pop They made their effort.

The funny video already has hundreds of thousands of views and many likes, growing more and more and being shared among users who were waiting for this version, being the sensation until it became trend.

In addition, we could see that the performers were dancing to the rhythm of the popular song, enjoying that melody that is now entertainment. international and that has shown that music has such great power.









Surely Los Tucanes de Tijuana did not imagine that their song would go so far, however, now that they have, they are practically making history.

The theme was written by Mario Quintero, the vocalist of said band and was written in just five minutes, thanks to the fact that some announcers asked him to do it when they were experiencing a similar situation.

It was in 1995 when this song was finally born, which is now an anthem for the whole party and cannot be missed at meetings, a joy that even the Japanese noticed and wanted to adapt, a complete success.