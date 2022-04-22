LA company faked COVID test results, authorities say

A company accused of providing false results on hundreds of coronavirus tests will pay more than $20 million in a settlement announced by Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer.

Feuer and prosecutor George Gascón accused Sameday Technologies and its CEO, Felix Huettenbach, of sending false results to hundreds of people, telling them they had tested negative for the coronavirus when the labs had not actually performed their tests. Some evidence was never processed, according to the complaint filed in court on Wednesday.

More than 500 test results are “confirmed or suspected to have been falsified,” the attorneys wrote. In their complaints, they alleged that Sameday falsified a negative result – at the direction of its CEO – when someone who had not obtained their result on time complained or threatened to sue the company.

Sameday said in a statement that it was founded in September 2020 “to make rapid and reliable COVID testing available to everyone.”

“In the early days, amid the chaos of massive increases in demand for services, and supply shortages, we did not meet the standards of excellence that our customers deserved,” the company said. “We have corrected the issues that arose in 2020 and have made significant investments in compliance and systems to ensure we meet our customers’ expectations.”

In the settlement being proposed to the court, the company agreed to pay $22.5 million, including more than $9.6 million in restitution and nearly $13 million to the city and county to enforce protective laws. to the consumer.

Under the agreement, Sameday is also required to comply with a court order that prohibits it from making false claims and engaging in other illegal business practices. A Feuer spokesman said the deal must be approved by the judge.

Dr. Jeff Toll, a doctor who was accused of teaming up with the company to get insurers to reimburse him for medically unnecessary visits, also agreed to pay nearly $4 million to settle allegations of insurance fraud, the prosecutor’s office said. from the city.

D. Shawn Burkley, an attorney representing Toll, denied any wrongdoing: “We have reached an agreement, but we do not believe that Dr. Toll did anything unethical.”

Feuer and Gascon alleged that Sameday promised it could deliver results within 24 hours for a $195 fee, but “the promise was false: Sameday could not guarantee a 24-hour delivery time” because its contracts with outside laboratories “expressly stated that they could not deliver the results so quickly.”

Failing to provide results as quickly as promised, the company soon began falsifying coronavirus test results by taking reports from previous consumers who had tested negative, then changing names, dates and other identifying information to match. with the new person, Los Angeles attorneys argued.

They also alleged that Sameday engaged in health insurance fraud, working with Toll to charge insurance companies an additional fee for “doctor visits.”

Sameday directed people to the doctor for “medically unnecessary” consultations that it submitted for reimbursement from health insurers, with the company making most of its profits for the consultations, according to his complaint.

To rack up more insurance claims, Sameday also created a virtual call center for doctors who reportedly made about 100 consultations a day – each lasting three minutes – that came after people had already been tested for coronavirus. and, in many cases, would have obtained a negative result, according to the complaint.

The attorneys alleged that more than 80,000 claims were filed with health insurers for medically unnecessary visits and that the company collected millions of dollars from California insurer claims.

“It is beyond outrageous that someone is falsifying COVID tests, as we know has happened here. If a negative result is obtained, it is assumed that it is safe to go to work, visit family and friends, or take vacations. But the victims of this alleged plot may have spread COVID to others without knowing it or not receiving timely and appropriate care themselves,” Feuer said in a statement.

Sameday Technologies, which has been doing business as Sameday Health, is based in Los Angeles and has been offering coronavirus tests across the country, advertising itself on its website as “the most trusted COVID-19 testing solution for equipment and Business”.

In a company-sponsored television segment, Huettenbach said that the downside of PCR testing is that “it usually takes a little longer because you have to transport the samples to a lab for processing. But we have solved the logistics, so that in most of our centers it takes less than 24 hours”.

Sameday Health has already faced problems related to its business practices: In December, New York Attorney General Letitia James sent a letter warning the company for “misleading advertising” about the speed of its test results, claiming that consumers were waiting longer than Sameday promised after paying for expedited testing.

Earlier this year, his office announced that Sameday would reimburse more than $230,000 to thousands of clients who had been charged for speeding up results.

The company has also been sued for its employment practices.

One of those lawsuits, filed under a California law that allows aggrieved employees to seek civil penalties, alleges that the company misclassified the workers as independent contractors and paid them “based on an unrealistic assumption of 40 hours per week; in reality, to do the job properly, they were required to work 40 to 60 hours per week without paying the required wages,” including overtime.

That case is still pending.

In another lawsuit against Sameday alleging wage violations, the company recently said in court filings that it did not object to a motion to provisionally approve a class action settlement – which would include a $300,000 payment by the company and other defendants – but did not accept the premise that the members of the lawsuit are considered “employees”.

Sameday said Wednesday that he had no additional comment on the matter.

