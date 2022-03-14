LA County launches ‘test to treat’ COVID-19 program

Los Angeles County this week launched the COVID-19 “test to treat” program announced by President Biden in his State of the Union address, offering free COVID pills to newly infected people. Get tested, or show test results, at select pharmacies with on-site clinics.

In Los Angeles County, 20 CVS health clinics participate in the program; the list is available on the county website at ph.lacounty.gov/covidmedicines or by calling (833) 540-0473. There are plans to expand the program to other pharmacies and clinical centers.

The antiviral pills offered in the “test to treat” program are Paxlovid, made by Pfizer, and molnupiravir, made by Merck & Co., which treat mild to moderate COVID-19. The drugs must be given within a certain number of days after symptoms start, or from the day you test positive for the coronavirus, and work best if given sooner, said Los Angeles County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer. Medications require a prescription.

Under federal guidelines, Paxlovid and molnupiravir are recommended for patients “at high risk of progressing to severe COVID-19,” but can only be given to those who are not sick enough to require hospitalization or treatment with supplemental oxygen.

There is hope that the drugs will further reduce the chance of severe illness and death among people most at risk of complications from COVID-19. One of the advantages of the drugs is that they are easier to administer than COVID drugs that require injections.

Paxlovid (known generically as nirmatrelvir and packaged with a boosting agent known as ritonavir) can be given to those over 12 years of age who weigh at least 88 pounds. The tablets are usually taken twice a day for five days.

Molnupiravir is for adults, is not recommended for use during pregnancy, and is only recommended if no other drugs are available for treatment, Ferrer said.

Ferrer said he is concerned that many people are not aware of COVID medications. Although supplies for most are limited in some parts of the county, there is also little demand for these treatments.

“We are concerned that residents may be confused about what drugs are available and how to access these drugs,” he said.

“If you think you may be a candidate for one of these treatments, please ask your provider if you are eligible,” Ferrer said. “If you don’t have a provider, make an appointment at a clinic that is part of the provider network that offers these medications.” Once the prescription is granted, patients can obtain the pills at a licensed pharmacy.

In a briefing with the California Medical Association, state epidemiologist Dr. Erica Pan also urged doctors to be aware of these drugs and prescribe them to patients who test positive and are at higher risk of hospitalization.

The treatments are not a substitute for vaccinations, officials say, but are intended to provide additional protection.

Intravenous coronavirus drugs are not part of the program, but Ferrer also highlighted them to raise awareness.

Two of the drugs belong to a class of drugs called monoclonal antibodies: sotrovimab and bebtelovimab.

Sotrovimab is used to treat COVID-19 in high-risk patients 12 years of age and older who are not hospitalized and have mild or moderate symptoms. The drug must be injected slowly into a vein by a doctor or nurse over half an hour, and must be given as a single dose as soon as possible after a positive test and within 10 days of the onset of symptoms.

Bebtelovimab is used in people aged 12 years and older who have tested positive for the coronavirus, are at high risk, and for whom no other treatment options are available or appropriate. It must also be given by injection over at least 30 minutes.

Another drug against COVID – remdesivir – is administered intravenously, but belongs to the class of drugs known as antivirals.

Remdesivir is given intravenously as a slow infusion over 30 minutes to two hours in a hospital. It is the only COVID drug that is in ample supply. For outpatients, it is given once daily for three days, starting within seven days of onset symptoms; for hospitalized patients with severe COVID-19, it is usually given once a day for five to ten days.

Unlike the anti-COVID drugs that are available in pill form, remdesivir is the only antiviral indicated by Ferrer that can be used to treat children under 12 years of age, as long as they weigh at least 2.5 kilos.

Federal officials recently prioritized COVID treatments for non-hospitalized people, preferring Paxlovid first, then sotrovimab, then remdesivir. If neither of these therapies are available, officials suggested using bebtelovimab or molnupiravir.

Paxlovid, sotrovimab, and remdesivir are preferred based on data suggesting a “79% to 88% reduction in hospitalizations or deaths in treated patients in randomized placebo-controlled trials, as well as in in vitro activities of agents against the Omicron variant,” according to a statement posted on the National Institutes of Health website.

Ferrer also tried to promote awareness of Evusheld (also known as tixagevimab and cilgavimab). Unlike the other COVID medications, Evusheld is not given to people who have already tested positive, but is used to prevent COVID-19 caused by future exposure to the coronavirus.

Evusheld is administered through a couple of injections – given in a single session – for those over 12 years of age. It is intended to prevent COVID-19 among people who have not been exposed to the coronavirus and who either have a weakened immune system due to illness or cannot be vaccinated for medical reasons.

Ferrer said residents who think they are eligible to receive COVID medications intravenously should speak with their health care provider.

Ferrer said that once there is a greater supply of anti-COVID drugs, “there will be a wide network of providers who can provide both information and prescribe the drug against COVID-19, particularly in those communities with residents at high risk.”

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health will soon launch a pilot project to offer a telehealth option to patients who cannot access care elsewhere or have no insurance. Since COVID medications require a prescription, newly infected patients will need access to a health care provider to obtain these medications.

“Patients who test positive at select testing sites in underserved communities will be connected to this telehealth option and again, if eligible and approved by a provider, medications will be shipped to them at no cost,” Ferrer said. .

The drugs are supposed to be free, but Ferrer said he has heard of cases where the treatment center may charge for the administration of a drug. She urged patients to confirm costs in advance with health care providers or insurance companies to ensure they are not charged.

“Residents who want to know if they are eligible for treatment, access to these medications, or just have questions about what would be right for them, should contact their medical provider or … our information line,” he said. Ferrer.

To read this note in English click here