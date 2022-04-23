La Darío is empty and the commune will invest $100 million

Streets free of informal sales, clear sidewalks, visible businesses in the remodeling phase, this is what Rubén Darío street looked like yesterday in the Historic Center of San Salvador; yesterday the mayor of the capital, Mario Durán, announced an investment of $100 million to rehabilitate it.

According to Durán, the rehabilitation works, in phase two, include a downtown corridor, the intervention of the Simón Bolívar square and a “great Darío corridor”.

“Today we will start phase number two, in three days we as a team have managed to uncover all of this that is the Rubén Darío, thanks to the Darío merchants who also put their effort, work and will, San Salvador has already begun to change and not it’s going to stop,” Durán explained.

After the eviction of some 1,000 informal vendors, which began last Tuesday, April 19, he explained that it is thanks to the dialogues with the vendors since he took office.

“There are more than 50 blocks that will be intervened, rehabilitated and that will also have extraordinary access. The Rubén Darío will become the corridor that opens the door to the heart of our cultural heritage,” Durán added, noting that the Historic Center will have new tourist spots for nationals and foreigners.

Photo: Dennis Acosta. They renew businesses.

Yesterday, the owners of the businesses on Darío Street not only cleaned, but also refurbished their facades. With the intervention of the area, formal merchants have expressed satisfaction, because sales could improve by having more visibility.

“We’re fine, since we can fix the businesses… maybe we can sell more, since we’ll have more views for pedestrians,” explained Ramón Orellana, a merchant who cleaned the facade of a pharmacy located on Darío. Among the jobs carried out by merchants in buildings are: paint changes, cleaning sidewalks and walls.

One of the changes they will make to the Darío will be to remove the cables, Durán said yesterday.

An employee of a bookstore was renovating the facade of the business on Darío Street, yesterday. / Dennis Acosta.

Bolivar.

Likewise, the Mayor of San Salvador announced that in the next few days the tender for the construction of the Simón Bolívar square will be launched for the complete remodeling, which to date has been closed to the public for about two years.

He also explained that this Thursday the process will begin so that the vendors who were evicted can apply for a position within the Hula Hula market.