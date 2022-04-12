“La Diablita” is found guilty in the US for participating in the murder of four young men with machetes

A court of New York He declared the Latina guilty this Monday Leniz Escobar “little devil”of the crime of organized crime, for his participation in the murder with machetes of four young people at the hands of the Salvatrucha gang, also known as MS-13, in 2017, the Prosecutor’s Office reported in a statement.

Escobar and a co-conspirator, identified as Kayli Gómez, took the four victims and a fifth youth, who managed to escape, to a park in the town of Central Islip, east of New York City.

Once there, they wrote text messages to members of the MS-13 gangwho considered these young members of a rival gang.

The Mara Salvatrucha gang members then went to the park, where they surrounded the young men Justin Llivicura, Michael López, Jorge Tigre and Jefferson Villalobos, who were between 16 and 20 years old, and killed them with machetes.

Escobar, who was 17 years old when the events occurred, will most likely be sentenced to life in prison.

“With today’s verdict, Escobar has been held accountable for the crucial role he willingly played in orchestrating one of the most senseless and cruel mass murders in the district in memory,” said the Eastern District Attorney General. New YorkBreon Peace, quoted in note.

The acting director of the FBI in New York, Michael Driscoll, assured for his part that the trial showed that “Escobar played a crucial role in a heinous and senseless crime, the murders in 2017 of four young people who MS-13 I thought they were members of a rival gang.”

The Prosecutor’s Office also emphasizes that in the days after the murder, the Diablita bragged to other members of the MS-13 of her involvement in the murders and in a phone call to her boyfriend, one of the leaders of a gang group within MS-13, she recounted in detail what had happened.

Authorities have filed charges against more than ten people allegedly related to that murder.

