La Dimayor sanctioned Deportivo Cali with fines totaling 21 million pesos

In resolution #13 of the Dimayor Disciplinary Committee, the governing body of soccer in Colombia sanctioned Deportivo Cali for three infractions and the fines for this amount to 21 million pesos.

According to the bulletin delivered on Wednesday night, these were the penalties against the “sugar” team and their reasons:

1) “The Committee sanctions the Asociación Deportivo Cali club with six million five hundred thousand pesos ($6,500,000), for incurring in the infraction contained in literal f) of article 78 of the CDU of the FCF, in the match played on the 9th date of the Liga BetPlay DIMAYOR I 2022 against the Unión MagdalenaS.A club”.

This sanction was given for the non-presence of coach Rafael Dudamel at the press conference.

In that game, according to the arguments presented by Cali, the Venezuelan coach was not in a healthy condition to attend the media due to a problem with his voice.

However, the Verdiblanco team did not deliver any medical certificate confirming this reason, for which they decided to sanction the club.

two) “The Committee sanctions the Asociación Deportivo Cali club with eight million pesos ($8,000,000), for incurring in the infraction contained in literal f) of article 78 of the CDU of the FCF, in the match played on the 10th date of the Liga BetPlay DIMAYOR I 2022 against the club América de CaliS.A.”

This fine was due to the non-presence of coach Rafael Dudamel in the interview prior to the Valle del Cauca classic and his late arrival at the press conference after the game.

According to the report, the coach said he was busy to attend official television before the game and at the end of the commitment against America, he did not arrive on time for the press conference.

3) “Asociación Deportivo Cali (“Cali”) sanctioned with six million five hundred thousand pesos ($6,500,000) for incurring in the infraction contained in literal g) of article 78 of the CDU of the FCF, in the match played on the 10th date of the Liga BetPlay DIMAYOR I 2022 against the club Américade Cali SA”.

This last sanction with a fine was for the expulsion of one of the ball boys during the Valle del Cauca classic, at minute 78 of the commitment.

There was another sanction for the Verdiblanco team, but they only received a public reprimand for the use of fire extinguishers at the exit of the teams in the match against América de Cali, which delayed the start of the match due to poor visibility on the field due to smoke dense.

It should also be remembered that the final answer regarding the sanction against Teófilo Gutiérrez is awaited after the reconsideration appeal presented by Deportivo Cali, seeking a reduction in the suspension dates.

‘Teo’ was sanctioned for two days without being able to play for allegedly having incited the Deportes Tolima bench with a gesture using the Deportivo Cali shield. He already paid for the first date against America.