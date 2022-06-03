Entertainment

La Divina Comida, the new project that will take Belinda to the kitchen?

singer and actress Belinda He is currently conquering new successes within his professional career, since being part of the Netflix series, welcome to edennow it could also be in another Project that would lead her to debut in the kitchen and show how good she is inside her.

Beli could leave the Eden direct to a new project; the divine foodaWell, through her Instagram Stories she published a photograph with small clues of what her debut in this area would be, something completely different for her and of course she showed her excitement for sharing it soon with all her fans.

