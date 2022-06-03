La Divina Comida, the new project that will take Belinda to the kitchen?

singer and actress Belinda He is currently conquering new successes within his professional career, since being part of the Netflix series, welcome to edennow it could also be in another Project that would lead her to debut in the kitchen and show how good she is inside her.

Beli could leave the Eden direct to a new project; the divine foodaWell, through her Instagram Stories she published a photograph with small clues of what her debut in this area would be, something completely different for her and of course she showed her excitement for sharing it soon with all her fans.

Related news

I would love to be able to share with you this hilarious project called ‘Divine food’ that I did for #HBOMAXMX and that I will be able to share with you very soon, be very attentive, you will love it”, he wrote in his publication.

Related news

After her announcement, it began to be suspected that she would be part of this new project So the interpreter of In love you must forgive He would have given more clues for a long time on his social networks, after a couple of weeks ago he published a short video showing the paella that he was about to eat, a recording that he shared with the funny phrase: “swallowing as always”.

What is the Divine Food?

The divine food would be the Latin version of the culinary program eat dine with me where the next star host will emerge from and its theme is the competition between celebrities to see who is the best host in the kitchen, as it is a program that manages to combine elements of cooking, celebrities and fun.

now the beautiful Belinda would be very close to officially announcing what it is about and sharing the news of his participation in the divine foodshowing that she can be multifaceted and that she also likes to explore new paths as well as repeatedly being a fan of good food.