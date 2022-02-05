“La Fabbrica” ​​dispute, workers protesting in front of the gymnasium of the shopping center

Yet another gesture of desperation for the employees of the cleaning and surveillance department of the La Fabbrica shopping center. After Lettieri’s forfeit at the meeting called in the Municipality and the subsequent letters of dismissal, today the workers have parked in front of the Virgin sports center, the last thing that remains of the Salerno commercial complex. The plant manager, the workers asked to intercede with Lettieri and the summit is now updated for Monday at 12.

“These workers are desperate”, Angelo Rispoli said, general secretary of Fiadel Salerno. “They were forgotten by an entrepreneur who got what he wanted. We have found that workers also lack social security contributions that are regularly withheld and not paid. This also aggravates the possibility of resorting to social safety nets. We will not stop until dignity is restored to these people. They are victims of a dirty game ”.