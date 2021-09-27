“La favorita” on Rai Movie (channel 24)

For the cycle “Il Vizio del cinema”, on Tuesday 28 September at 21.10 Rai Movie (channel 24 of digital terrestrial) will broadcast the film “La favorita“. Third film in English for the Greek director Yorgos Lanthimos after the successes of The lobster And Sacrifice of the sacred deer. In the early 18th century, England was at war with France. The British sovereign Anna, suffering from gout and constant mood swings, cannot manage her health problems and those of the kingdom. The close friend Lady Sarah Churchill then unofficially rules the country in her place, taking care of the queen as one does with children. The balance between the two women changes when Sarah’s distant cousin, Abigail, arrives at the palace, who, reduced to the pavement by her father’s bankruptcy, enters the royal family as a humble maid and then turns out to be a very skilled social climber, thus becoming “the favorite ”Of the monarch. In the role of Queen Anne, Olivia Colman who for her complex interpretation won the Volpi Cup at the Venice Film Festival and the Oscar for Best Actress. In the role of Sarah Churchill, Rachel Weisz, nominated for an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress. The trio of actresses closes with the Oscar-winning Emma Stone, interpreter of Abigail Masham.

