“La favorita”: the award-winning historical drama on TV tonight

A prize Oscar, a Golden Globe, a Silver Lion and you are BAFTA these are just some of the awards he has earned “The favorite“. The acclaimed 2018 film directed by the Greek director Yorgos Lanthimos arrives on prime time television with an all-female trio of excellence. Olivia Colman, Rachel Weisz And Emma Stone they are the protagonists of a costume drama that ironically explores the mechanisms of English society in the 1700s.

In a world where patriarchy reigns, there is only one woman who can dictate the law: the queen. Being close to her and earning her trust is the only way to strive for success. In this masterpiece with a meticulous historical reconstruction, the monarch is a lonely and naive woman, who gives in to the lure of the highest bidder. Whoever knows how to navigate the dangerous meanders of his fluctuating mood will be crowned “The favorite“.

Plot and cast of “The Favorite”

In the early eighteenth century theEngland is fighting against the France. To govern the Great Britain there is the queen Anna (Olivia Colman), a woman suffering from gout with constant mood swings. Given her health problems, her friend takes care of her and the kingdom Lady Sarah Churchill (Rachel Weisz). The two have an exclusive relationship, the balance of which is, however, upset by the arrival of Abigail (Emma Stone).

The young woman is a distant cousin of Sarah who, given the considerable economic problems, proposes herself as a maid of the royal family. Abigail is, however, an ambitious social climber, whose sole intent is to win the sympathies of the queen and take the place of Sarah. The young woman will field all her best qualities to earn the place of favorite of the monarch.

Emma Stone and Olivia Colman in “The Favorite” – Photo Credits: Rolling Stone

Where to see the movie with Emma Stone

“The favorite”Will be broadcast in prime time on Rai Movie starting from 21.10. The costume film enters the programming of channel 24 of the DTT for the cycle “The Vice of cinema“.

