La Fondita de Jesús expands its services to vulnerable communities outside San Juan

La Fondita de Jesús, a recognized non-profit organization that provides food and other basic services to the homeless in San Juan since 1986, reported today that the mobile services that it has expanded to several municipalities in Puerto Rico , she has found many older adults who live alone lack access to health services.

Following the impact of Hurricane Maria on September 20, 2017, the community organization expanded its services to meet the needs of vulnerable communities in more than 20 municipalities, which it calls La Fondita de Jesús en la Comunidad. It takes its mobile medical units to these cities as part of the Healthy Connections programme.

Today, the Fondita de Jesús celebrated the first anniversary of the Mobile Medical Unit with a health fair at its premises on Monserrate Street, corner of Fernández Juncos in Santurce, in which more than 60 people received aid and services. The community of Santurcino and the surrounding areas, including Tras Talleres, El Gandul, La Collectora and Barriada Figueroa.

“Over the past six years, we have seen a worrying deterioration of a basic service like health care, which has become less accessible to the most vulnerable populations, especially our valued senior citizens. Our organization has worked tirelessly to identify the barriers that limit this access, and we have advocated for concrete solutions that will enhance the quality of medical care and the well-being of this aging population as well as those at risk of losing Will promote. Their home,” said Josue Masonet, executive director of La Fondita de Jesús.

Masonet said she has seen many cases of high blood pressure, diabetes and untreated arthritis in older adults because these vulnerable communities have little or no access to regular medical visits to a primary doctor because they have so little access to There is social support and transportation for the family.

“There is a great need for medical equipment and electrical equipment. It could be a person suffering from diabetes with a damaged refrigerator and that is why they only eat canned food, which worsens their health condition,” said Nicole Paredes Rivera, Healthy Connections coordinator at La Fondita de Jesús.

Paredes said a doctor and a nurse go on mobile unit tours and in this first year, they have impacted other cities, including Humacao, Guayanilla, Utuado, Toa Baja and Vieques.

Furthermore, they indicated that in the mobile unit they serve homeless people in several cities and they receive many cases of ulcer patients to whom they provide treatment services.

“We have significantly diversified our range of health services and our reach to ensure that those who do not have the privilege of receiving healthcare can access it through our mobile health unit, which is available to people and A true service to all people. “In La Fondita de Jesús we are ready to go to every possible extent to provide the essential healthcare that we all deserve, thus guaranteeing a better quality of life and the preservation of the dignity of our community,” La Fondita said the director.

Paredes, for his part, indicated that when people without health services are contacted through their visits to the community, they make referrals to government agencies so that they can access vital health programs, health experts, and agencies that provide social work. Can reach. He urged the creation of more alliances between government and third sector organizations that work in communities to improve access to health services for older adults, homeless people and those at risk of losing homes in vulnerable communities.

Organizations and agencies that provide health services to communities participated in today’s fair, such as: More Health Program for the Homeless of Santurce’s HOARE facility, HealthProMed, La Perla de Gran Precio, ASSMCA, Department of Health of Puerto Rico, First Medical Vital and Ararat Centre.

The people attending the fair were men and women, many homeless and drug users. They can be examined by doctors and nursing staff and rapid testing can be done to detect HIV-AIDS and Covid. They can also receive counseling and/or referral to the ASMCA methadone program and a kit with the drug naloxone to prevent deaths in opioid overdose cases. In addition to receiving snacks, hygiene kits, prophylactic medications, and an emergency backpack to weather the hurricane, participants can also receive a flu vaccine.

In the afternoon, no HIV positive was reported and one Covid positive was recorded.

participants speak

Yolanda Torres Diaz was satisfied with the fair and the services of the fondita. “Between social assistance from their (Fondita de Jesús) and the federal housing (department) program, they found a small apartment for me. I spent about 19 years on the streets doing drugs and moving around… It’s possible, the point is to look for alternatives,” he said. “On the streets they are putting fentanyl in everything. ”

He said he’s seen people who sleep with it on and when you go to touch them, they’re dead.

Joel, a young man from Trujillo Alto, also had words of praise for the Fondita de Jesús.

“Thanks to the fondita who is here and helps us, we have showers and they give us clothes. The part which is inconvenient becomes easy for us,” said the 34-year-old, a mechanic by profession, who has been on the road for “seven months”.

Fondita de Jesús provides breakfast, lunch and basic services like lockers, laundry to about 70 to 75 people every day, said Joanly Rodriguez Serrano, the community organization’s services coordinator.