La Fortaleza recognizes that there is no specific time for the recovery of electrical service

La Fortaleza acknowledged this morning that there is no specific time on when the entire island will be energized after experiencing a general blackout last night.

However, the executive director of the Electric Power Authority (AEE), Joshua Columbusassured that the “majority” of LUMA Energy customers will have electricity service before the end of this Thursday.

“Most customers will have electricity before the end of today, unless some unexpected event occurs”Columbus stated.

For his part, the vice president of LUMA Energy, Kevin Acevedomaintained that Governor Pedro Pierluisi asked them to restore the electrical service within a period of 24 hours.

“We are working in close collaboration with officials from the Electric Power Authority so that the service recovers within a period of 24 hours. The people of Puerto Rico have to understand that it is an old system that has been around for many years and they have to understand that the recovery process is complicated,” she said.

The government announced this morning that classes in the public education system were suspended, as well as jobs for all those government employees whose work is not essential.

Currently, the spokesperson for LUMA Energy, Jose Perez reported in a radio interview that only 60,000 subscribers, approximately, have electricity service after more than 10 hours since the blackout began.

A fire in two substations of the Costa Sur de Guayanilla power plant left thousands of subscribers without electricity throughout the island. (Jorge A Ramirez Portela)

“The vast majority of generators in Puerto Rico went out of service. At least 60,000 people have already had their electricity restored in some areas of the north, east and west,” explained Pérez (WKAQ 580).

The situation began with a breakdown in the switchyard at the Costa Sur plant in Guayanilla, which, in turn, caused a fire in two substations of said plant. At that point, the country’s entire power system shut down as part of a self-protective response.

Even the lack of electricity keeps over 100,000 subscribers of the Aqueduct and Sewer Authority (PRASA) without drinking water service, reported La Fortaleza.

According to La Fortaleza, the Puerto Rico Police Bureau implemented a plan to provide traffic.

