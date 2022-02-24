LA fugitives behind COVID-19 relief scam captured in Europe

A Tarzana couple and a family member operating a massive COVID-19 aid fraud ring have been caught in Montenegro after fleeing the United States, a law enforcement source confirmed to the Times on Wednesday.

Richard Ayvazyan and his wife, Marietta Terabelian, cut off their electronic monitoring bracelets and disappeared in August, having been convicted in June.

Ayvazyan, 43, was sentenced in absentia to 17 years in prison for leading a fraud ring that stole $18 million in a scam to secure emergency pandemic loans for small businesses disrupted by the shutdowns. Terabelian, 37, was sentenced to six years.

Tamara Dadyan, the wife of Ayvazyan’s younger brother, disappeared on January 28, after US District Judge Stephen V. Wilson gave her 30 days to turn herself in, over the objection of federal prosecutors. who noted that it could not be trusted to do so.

She had been sentenced to 10 years and 10 months in prison.

The three are among eight conspirators convicted in the scam, authorities said.

The group submitted 151 fraudulent applications for loans that were supposed to prevent the collapse of small businesses across the country during the initial shutdowns of the COVID-19 pandemic, prosecutors said.

The family fraud ring created fake businesses to obtain many of the loans, attaching bogus payslips and falsified tax returns to applications. To open bank accounts for the companies, they used the names of people whose identities were stolen.

In the text messages, Dadyan and his brother-in-law talked about creating fake payroll reports and fabricating employer identification numbers that would appear legitimate to government loan supervisors.

When FBI agents raided Dadyan and her husband’s home in Encino, they found fake identification documents, fake business credit cards, check stubs in the names of fraudulent loan applicants, notary seals, as well as seals belonging to state courthouses. and federal.

Dadyan pleaded guilty in June to aggravated identity theft, conspiracy to commit wire fraud and bank fraud, as well as conspiracy to commit money laundering. She named her husband and her brother as co-conspirators. Her husband, Artur Ayvazyan, in turn blamed Dadyan for the fraud when he took the stand at her trial.

Artur Ayvazyan was found guilty and sentenced to five years in prison. He turned himself in the day before his wife ran away.

This story is developing and will be updated.

