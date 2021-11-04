La Fusani telebugia: “Health is more important than rights”

Is it right to limit the demonstrations as the mayor of Trieste did? @claudiafusani: “Absolutely yes, there is a growth in infections because people find themselves in the square without a mask for hours” #TonightItaly pic.twitter.com/nr6blB5fiB – Tonight Italy (@StaseraItalia) November 1, 2021

“In the face of health, there is no right to demonstrate that it is important”. This is what the left-wing journalist put it Claudia Fusani, guest of last Monday’s episode of Italy tonight, commenting on the prohibitions imposed on Trieste by the mayor and the prefect. This is a rather simple and impactful statement to the general public, in line with what the proponents of liberticidal measures have been arguing for almost two years, which summarizes the deadly mental mechanism which made most people accept, at times almost with enthusiasm, even the most senseless measures.

In reality, the concept of health goes well beyond the shameful simplification that is being made about Covid-19. In this regard, it is worth remembering for the umpteenth time that the World Health Organization defines health as “a state of complete physical, mental and social well-being and not a simple absence of disease”. From this it is clear that restricting this very complex and extensive concept to a single pathology, which, moreover, even without vaccines would represent a serious risk only for a small segment of the population, constitutes a beautiful and good intellectual scam, stimulating beyond all measure the self-preservation instinct of individuals.

Therefore, after using this very limited right to health as a truncheon to limit many of our constitutional freedoms, the prerequisite was created to isolate, stigmatize and then discriminate anyone who wanted to dissociate himself from all this, or simply intended to express doubts and perplexities. Therefore those who protest against the surreptitious obligation to vaccinate inherent in the green pass, considering it an ignoble blackmail unworthy of an evolved country, he is considered an infector, a dangerous subject to be kept segregated at home or worse.

And the fact that on the line of special laws, justified precisely by an instrumental protection of health, there is one Taliban tendency towards unanimism does not bode well for an upcoming return to normal. If anything, but I frankly hope to make a mistake, one gets the feeling that once a state of emergency has been structured without precedent in terms of duration and restrictions, in a system in which, notoriously, there is no longer anything definitive than the provisional, the presumed right to health, rather than some other exclusively interpreted right, may continue for a long time to limit our already complicated existence.

Claudio Romiti, November 4, 2021