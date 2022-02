Los Angeles Galaxy coach Greg Vanney confirmed to pasefiltrado.com that Salvadoran central defender Eriq Zavaleta will play with his team and that his contract process is nearing completion.

“Eriq Zavaleta is in the process of finalizing (the contract with the Galaxy). I don’t know if he will be ready this week against New York City, but I hope we can do something to have him available in the next few weeks,” said Greg Vanney.