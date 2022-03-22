LA Galaxy trolled El Tri and asks Julián Araujo to stand out

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 03.21.2022 19:22:40





After his performances in the mls, Julián Araujo received a new call to be with the Mexican National Team, in addition to this call coming at a decisive moment in the Concacaf Octagonal. The Mexican-American will be present with El Tri for the matches against the United States, Honduras and El Salvador.

For the people of the LA Galaxy, this deserves more talk about the youthful defender, so launched a troll against the people who manage the social networks of the Mexican National Team to give him more game.

The Tri’s social networks published a series of images of those selected who already work in the High Performance Center, but in none of them does Araujo appear. So the team of mls has asked the Community Managers the Tri a publication of his footballer.

“More photos of @julian__araujo, CM?responded the official account of the Galaxy in a tweet where the Mexican National Team boasts the aim of Raúl Jiménez.

Although Araujo has shown a high level with LA Galaxy, coach Gerardo Martino He has barely given him two games, one of them last December’s friendly against Chile.

