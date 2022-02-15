La Gazzetta explains the Rossoneri’s success

The analysis of AC Milan’s accounts and moves according to the dictates of the Elliott Management ownership: Rossoneri in great economic growth.

A real virtuous model in the cauldron of Italian football. The Milan, in addition to very positive recent sporting results, he can boast a truly productive financial and image project. The numbers say it, told in great detail today by Gazzetta dello Sport.

All thanks to the policy of Elliott Management Corporation, the well-known Anglo-American investment fund that acquired the majority stakes in AC Milan in 2018. After the escape, still to be clarified, of the Chinese Yonghong Lithe family Singer took advantage of the enforcement of the pledge for the non-repayment of the 180 million loan, thus ensuring total asset management.

The project started that summer almost 4 years ago. Which sees the figure of Ivan Gazidis, chief executive from Arsenal. A real fox in the field of sport and finance, which is putting into practice the dictates of Elliott, with already visible results.

Read also:

All the growing numbers of the Milan balance sheet

The numbers speak for themselves. The latest balance sheet figures are excellent: as at 30 June 2021 Milan’s net financial debt was 102 million, far inferior to that of the other two historical rivals. 374 million for Inter, 389 million for Juventus.

All thanks to the capital increase and liquidity payments into the club made by the Singer family. Well 560 million paid by way of ‘equity‘, or the purchase of shares on the market by the company, in order to obtain dividends from its share capital. In this sense we can read the low indebtedness, given that Elliott has excluded direct relations with banks.

The rest is the result of sports management. AC Milan’s Gazidis And Paolo Maldini continues to focus on very specific rules, such as the cap on salaries. From this perspective, the situations of Donnarumma and Kessie are read, with the devaluation of important technical assets. But in the budget it is more important not to increase expenses. With these dictates, sports spending (salaries + depreciation) was reduced by 33 million and the budget loss was halved, to 96 million, despite the pandemic and the closure of the stadiums in 2020/2021.

Finally, another data is curious and significant. AC Milan, one of the big players in Serie A, is the company that has obtained the least revenues and capital gains from the sales of players. Alone 53 million, against the 328 of Juventus. Gazidis rather focuses on the consolidation of the asset and on the enhancement of its talents, keeping parameters and costs almost intact. A strategy that is working, soon facilitated by the revenues that will come from the reopening of San Siro and from the return to the Champions League.

One thing is certain: the Elliott aims for the club’s self-sufficiency within the next 2-3 years. The reason is clear: Paul and Gordon Singer intend to divest their shares in the future to obtain a significant capital gain. But they will do it only when Milan are competitive and totally sound financially.