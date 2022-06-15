La Guasa new podcast of Televisa Digital

Televisa Digital presents La Guasa, a new entertainment podcast made in collaboration with the Distrito Comedia channel.

La Guasa is a fun and irreverent space that combines comedy and entertainment, two of the most consumed podcast categories in Latin America, where the main influencers and content creators in Latin America will be put in check.

La Guasa will have as guests Lizbeth Rodríguez, content creator (Atrapando Infieles), with more than 11.4 million followers on Instagram; Legna Hernández, Sofía Mata and Omahi, three of the Mexican tiktokers with the most followers on the platform (16.9, 20.2 and 13.6 million, respectively); SoyMirrey, Aaron Mercury, Daniel Vargas, Islas Vlogs; as well as Tadeo Ferra and Herly.

The driving of La Guasa will be in charge of Esen Alva and Violeta Moreno. Esen Alva is a content creator who has over 3.6 million followers on TikTok. Thanks to his ingenuity, he has managed to position himself as one of the favorite comedy tiktokers in Mexico. He participated in the coverage of the TikTok Awards for Telehit, and was recently nominated for the MTV MIAW 2022, in the Fav New School category.

Violeta Moreno is a host and journalist who has collaborated with several media outlets, including Distrito Comedia and Telehit, during the coverage of the TikTok Awards.

Throughout her career, Violeta has had the opportunity to interview figures such as Sean Penn, Jared Leto, Henry Cavill, Charlize Theron and Gal Gadot, among other Hollywood stars.

La Guasa premieres next Thursday, June 16, and will be available on audio and streaming platforms, such as Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and Google Podcasts, among others.