La Guasa: where to listen to the new Televisa Digital podcast | Entertainment

Daniel Gutierrez Dieck

If you like comedy and entertainment, don’t miss the new production

Add us to your home screen to visit us easier and faster Add

Televisa Digital continues to venture into the world of podcasts and after the success of Romeo and Juelitapremiere

The Guasa

a comedy and entertainment production that you will love.

This new project combines the two most consumed categories, in this format, in Latin America and will be led by Esen Alva and Violeta Moreno.

The first is a content creator with more than 3.6 million followers on TikTok, he also participated in the coverage of the TikTok Awards through Telehit screens. The second is a host and journalist who has worked at Distrito Comedia and Telehit; Her career has led her to interview figures such as Sean Penn, Jared Leto, Henry Cavill, Charlize Theron, Gal Gadot, among others.

The Guasa

, in addition to having the talent of Esen ALva and Violeta Moreno, will have guests throughout its episodes. So far, the participation of Lizbeth Rodríguez, SoyMirrey, Aaron Mercury, Daniel Vargasm Islas Vlogs, Tadeo Ferra and Herly has been confirmed.

Where to listen to the podcast The Guasa?

If you are interested in listening to La Guasa, a podcast that premiered on June 16, it is available through different streaming platforms such as

Spotify

Apple Podcast, Amazon Music and more.