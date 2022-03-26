“La hija y el Mariachi”: an exciting performance by Gregorio Pernía and his daughter Luna in Ecuador

Colombian actor Gregorio Pernía and his daughter Luna they arouse love and exude happiness every time they perform or are seen somewhere together. And it is that, after winning the contest program “This is how you dance” They have become one of the most beautiful father-daughter relationships ever seen in Colombian entertainment.

On his Instagram, the actor exceeds 6 million of followers and does not miss an opportunity to publish the best moments he lives with his family and the presentations he makes with his daughter.

As the Colombian actor announced on his social networks, better known as “El Titi” for his role as Aurelio Jaramillo in the telenovela ‘Sin senos no hay paradise’, is visiting Quito in Ecuador with his daughter Luna and his wife Erika Rodríguez.

On this occasion, the actor and his daughter appeared at a shopping center in the Ecuadorian capital to sing dressed as mariachis. ‘“Your blood in my body” by Ángela and Pepe Aguilar, show in which they showed off with all the talent that characterizes them. Gregorio Pernía published his interpretation on his social networks and defined it as a “Magic night in Ecuador” from “La hija y El Mariachi”

Know the publication of Gregorio Pernía in Ecuador

On the same stage, the actor published a video in which they are seen dancing to the song. “The prisoner” by Fruko and his Tesos. This post that has the message of Gregorio Pernía “Dance with your children” already has more than 78 thousand likes and hundreds of responses from his followers with emojis of hearts and applause.