La Jornada – Advisor to Zelensky criticizes AMLO on proposal for peace in Ukraine

Mexico City. Mijailo Podolyak, advisor to the Ukrainian president, Volodímir Zelensky, described this Saturday as a “Russian plan” the proposal of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador to create a committee for peace in Ukraine made up of the president of India, Narendra Modi, Pope Francis and the Secretary General of the United Nations, António Guterres.

Podolyak criticized López Obrador’s plan because, he said, it would keep millions of people under Russian occupation.

“Peacemakers” who use the war as a theme for their own public relations cause only surprise. &commatlopezobrador_, is your plan to keep millions of people under occupation, increase the number of mass burials and give Russia time to renew reserves before the next offensive? So your “plan” “is a Russian plan,” the presidential adviser said in a message on social media.

Meanwhile, so far neither President Zelensky nor the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry have spoken on the matter.

Yesterday, in his speech prior to the civic-military parade to commemorate the 212th anniversary of the start of the Independence movement in Mexico, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador called for world peace and criticized that the great powers and the United Nations Nations (UN) have not done what is necessary to prevent the war between Russia and Ukraine, which has impacted all the peoples of the world.

He affirmed that the Russian invasion is undoubtedly reprehensible and said that “Mexicans do not accept any foreign intervention.”

“That is why the Mexican government proposes that instead of continuing to feed this painful and absurd war, a committee for dialogue and peace be constituted immediately.” This would be integrated, if these personalities accept it, by Pope Francis; the prime minister of India, Narendra Modi; and the UN Secretary General, António Guterres.

That proposal from his administration, he said, will be taken at the end of this month by Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard to the UN, in the general assembly, trusting that the member states can adopt it and thereby establish not only a dialogue between Russia and Ukraine, but a global truce of at least five years to avoid any armed conflict and with it the nations can resolve the social and economic crises that occur among their citizens.