La Jornada – Alopecia, a problem that depresses several women in Hollywood

Los Angeles., “Painful, depressing and embarrassing” are some adjectives that Hollywood actresses, such as Jada Pinkett Smith, have used to publicize their struggle with hair loss.

Pinkett Smith spoke for the first time in 2018 about her diagnosis of alopecia, that is, massive hair loss, which in her case is autoimmune. “It was one of those times in my life where I was literally shaking with fear,” she said on an edition of her show The Red Table.

The subject became a global topic of conversation on Sunday night after comedian Chris Rock joked at the Oscars about Jada’s shaved head, and then received a slap from Will Smith, Jada’s partner, who finished off with enraged shouts: “Keep my wife’s name out of your fucking mouth!”

Meanwhile, Democratic Rep. Ayanna Pressley tweeted: “Let’s talk about what it’s like to live with alopecia.” In 2020 she made her diagnosis public.

“It encompasses deeply vulnerable and difficult times that our families see,” added Pressley, who was quick to congratulate Smith on Twitter on Sunday as well, though he later deleted the message.

stereotypes

In recent years, several actresses have spoken about the impact of losing their hair due to stress, postpartum and even due to covid-19, questioning the pressures women are under to fit into the standards of beauty.

“I have struggled with hair loss my entire adult life,” actress Ricki Lake wrote on Instagram in 2020 while showing off her close-cropped hair.

“It has been embarrassing, painful, depressing, lonely. There were times when I even had suicidal impulses, ”she added in a post, explaining how pregnancies, stress, hair treatments and diet left her hairless.

“It’s not glamorous, but it’s real (…) Why don’t actresses ever talk about this?” asked the interpreter of sexual games Selma Blair to the magazine People in 2011 after giving birth.

Meanwhile, Viola Davis, winner of an Oscar, said that she had dealt with alopecia for a good part of her life and that she tried to hide it with wigs.

“I had one that I used around the house, one for social activities and one for training. She never showed my natural hair. I desperately wanted people to think I was beautiful,” she recounted in an interview.

Davis, who has been more outspoken on the subject in the past decade, went so far as to include in the series How to Get Away with Murder a scene in which her character, a lawyer and teacher with a strong personality, removes her wig revealing her extremely short hair.

Recently, her colleague Alyssa Milano also spoke about hair loss as a result of having suffered from covid-19. “It’s hard, especially when you’re an actress and a lot of your identity is tied to things like having long, silky hair and clean skin,” she said in an interview on social media.

It’s not funny

“Alopecia is not a joke,” the National Foundation for Alopecia Areata said in a statement yesterday. “It is an autoimmune disease that causes hair loss on the head, face and sometimes in other areas of the body,” he explained, explaining that the condition affects about 7 million people in the United States and about 147 million worldwide. world. “It can cause a significant emotional, psychosocial and mental impact (…) Many people deal with pain, and the best we can do is support them and fight against the stigma and discrimination that persists,” said Nicole Friedland, president of that foundation. .

While Jada Pinkett Smith has commented on her social networks on how she accepts hair loss, adopting a completely shaved look, Chris Rock has already addressed the relationship between black women and their hair in the documentary in the past. Good Hair, which he co-wrote and narrated.

Launched in 2009 at the Sundance festival, Rock said he made it after hearing one of his daughters ask why she didn’t have “good hair.” That work also brought controversy, as a documentary filmmaker sued the comedian alleging plagiarism.