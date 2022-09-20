La Jornada – AMLO instructs authorities to collect information after earthquake

Just 29 seconds had passed since President Andrés Manuel López Obrador tweeted about the participation of Mexicans in the 2022 National Drill, when the seismic alert was heard again from the loudspeakers, followed by a 6.8 earthquake according to the first official report.

GALLERY: Damage in various states after an earthquake of magnitude 7.7.

Minutes later, the president reported in a video on social networks the first part after this event: “It is a 6.8 earthquake according to the National Seismological, whose epicenter is in Coalcomán, Michoacán, 59 kilometers south of Colima.”

López Obrador affirmed that the corresponding instances will begin to collect information.

“We wish with all our hearts that nothing serious has happened,” he said in the video.

GALLERY: Earthquake shakes Mexico City.

Several minutes later, the National Seismological updated the intensity scale of the tremor, noting that it was 7.4 degrees on the Richter scale.

The head of the federal Executive also uploaded to social networks three videos of two calls he had with the governor of Michoacán, Alfredo Ramírez Bedolla; with the head of the Government of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum; and with the head of the Secretary of the Navy and Navy of Mexico, José Rafael Ojeda Durán.

The latter confirmed the death of a person due to the fall of a fence in a shopping center in Manzanillo, Colima.

The first informed him that there was only material damage in Coalcomán -where the epicenter was-, but the rest of the state without incident; while the head of government commented that there is no serious damage in the country’s capital. In that communication, the president indicated that the intensity update was 7.4 degrees. “It was pretty strong, but luckily not with much damage.”

In his tweet, after the drill that took place at 12:19 in the afternoon, the Tabascan noted: “We participated in the National Drill 2022. Prevention against earthquakes or any emergency is very important. The responsible attitude of many Mexicans was highlighted. Thank you!”.

Not a minute passed from that message on networks, when the earthquake with its epicenter in Michoacán occurred, which generated the mobilization of the President and the rest of the employees and officials who dispatch at the National Palace.