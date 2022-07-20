La Jornada – Brad Pitt rules out retirement and prefers to take the cinema in small sips

Paris. At 58 years old and with dozens of films and awards behind him, the American actor Brad Pitt says that he has decided to take the cinema and life in sips, “one film after another”, and denies that he thinks of retiring.

Judging by the laughs it elicits at a press conference in Paris, the method works perfectly.

Pitt and film director David Leitch presented Monday in Paris bullet train (Bullet train), a comedy with airs of thriller aboard a train between Tokyo and Kyoto in which seven murderers cross paths and try to get out of the way, with more or less success.

The film opens in the United States on August 5.

black humor, gag they were “very important to this movie,” explains Pitt.

“I like to do all kinds of movies, fresh performances,” he adds.

“At my age you have made enough mistakes. And hopefully you have accumulated enough experience of what you did right or wrong. And now you have to be able to apply that kind of wisdom,” she reflects.

In a recent interview with the magazine GQthe interpreter of fight club either Seven He confessed the feeling of living “the last semester” of his career.

“It appears that it was interpreted as a retirement statement. But that’s not what I meant… What I wanted to say is that I’m already facing the last stretch, the last season”, she adds.

And the question is: “How do I want to spend that time?”

“But in no case is it a withdrawal,” insists the heartthrob.

“His laugh is contagious!”

Brad Pitt is not short of projects: his next film (Baylon), with Margot Robbie, will once again focus on the Hollywood of the past, as Habia una vez… by Quentin Tarantino, which earned him his first acting Oscar, in 2019.

As a producer, leading Plan BPitt has three other Oscars, and for the future he has several films in the making.

“I love it, because you manage to promote new talents, you are part of projects in which you would not necessarily have a place as an actor,” he declares.

“And for the rest… well, I don’t know. I go from movie to movie, and the last thing I did defines what I’m going to do next,” she mentions.

“I like platforms so much. streaming like movie theaters,” he says.

Faced with the determined attitude of other stars like Tom Cruise, who only want to release in big theaters to contribute to the survival of the sector, Pitt is unconcerned: “the movies were becoming so expensive… Or they were huge projects or very intimate , and it seemed that there was no room left for anything else”, he reflects.

“Brad is not only a legend, but he is a master at what he does. And I think we came across him at a point in his career where he wants to have the most fun,” explains Brian Tyree Henry, one of the actors in bullet train. “His laugh is contagious!” she exclaims.