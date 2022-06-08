La Jornada – Brad Pitt sues his ex-wife Angelina Jolie for inflicting damage on him by selling his French vineyard

The Angels. Brad Pitt has accused his ex-wife Angelina Jolie of trying to “inflict harm” on him by selling her stake in his French vineyard to a Russian oligarch with “poisonous associations and intentions.”

The allegations, made in new court documents as part of Pitt’s lawsuit against Jolie over the sale of Chateau Miraval, are the latest barb in a bitter legal battle between the former Hollywood power couple who filed for divorce in 2016.

Last October, Jolie sold her stake in the southern French vineyard where she and Pitt had their wedding to Tenute del Mondo, a subsidiary of Russian-born billionaire Yuri Shefler’s beverage conglomerate.

Pitt sued in February, saying the couple had agreed never to sell their interests without each other’s consent, and accusing Jolie of seeking “unearned” profits.

In an amended complaint seen by AFP, Pitt’s lawyers argue that “Jolie sought to inflict harm on Pitt” with the sale, describing Shefler as “an outsider with poisonous associations and intentions.”

The filing received by a Los Angeles court last Friday alleges that Shefler “maintains personal and professional relationships with individuals in Vladimir Putin’s inner circle.”

Shefler has long been an outspoken critic of Putin, and his beverage conglomerate Stoli Group is based in Latvia.

“Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Miraval’s insurer has sought assurances that Shefler is not aligned with Putin and that affiliation with Stoli would not create business risk,” the filing says.

In March, following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Shefler issued a statement saying he has been “exiled from Russia since 2002 due to my opposition to Putin,” and renamed his company “solidarity with Ukraine.”

But Brad Pitt’s latest presentation notes: “Despite Shefler’s desperate attempt to disassociate himself from the Putin regime, the Stoli brand is now a massive international liability.”

He adds: “Stoli vodka is synonymous with Russia, as countless images of consumers pouring Stoli vodka down the drain make clear.”

The complaint also lists Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman within Shefler’s alleged “disreputable network of professional associates,” which “threatens lasting damage to Miraval’s reputation.”

Neither the Stoli Group nor Jolie immediately responded to AFP’s request for comment.

Once Tinseltown’s most high-profile couple, Pitt and Jolie first met after co-starring as married killers in the 2005 film Mr. and Mrs. Smith. Pitt was married to Jennifer Aniston at the time.

The A-listers They announced in 2018 that they had reached an amicable agreement on their children, three biological and three adopted, but any agreement seemed to fall apart quickly.

Last July, Jolie scored a victory in her custody battle when the private judge overseeing her divorce and custody matters was disqualified from the case.