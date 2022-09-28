La Jornada – CNDH directs recommendation to HGM for death of medicine student

Mexico City. The National Human Rights Commission (CNDH) addressed a recommendation to the director of the General Hospital of Mexico “Dr. Eduardo Liceaga ”, Guadalupe Guerrero Avendaño, for poor medical care by her health personnel to a medical student at the National Polytechnic Institute (IPN), which led to her death in 2020.

The young woman, who was doing her rotating internship at the aforementioned hospital, was misdiagnosed for throat problems and cough, when in fact she suffered from tuberculosis infection

After being referred by a private doctor with the diagnosis of tuberculosis infection, she was admitted to the aforementioned hospital and subjected to two imaging tests with contrast medium, which twice caused an anaphylactic reaction that complicated her condition until her unfortunate death. death.

In recommendation 172/2022, the CNDH determined that three public servants of the General Hospital omitted the adequate medical attention that the victim required to provide her with a timely diagnosis and treatment, which affected the violation of her human right to the protection of the health with consequent loss of life.

“The poor integration of the clinical file violated the right to information on health to the detriment of the victim and her family,” he said. Given this, he requested full compensation for the damage.