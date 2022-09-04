La Jornada – Deputies approve reform on the National Guard

Mexico City. The Chamber of Deputies approved in general and in particular the presidential reform initiative that transfers the National Guard (GN) to the Secretary of National Defense (Sedena) in terms of its operational and administrative management, after 12 hours of debate in which the PRI did not participate as a speaker against and did not present reservations to the articles as a result of a long negotiation with Morena.

For its part, the PAN announced that it will present a constitutional controversy, once the Senate approves the initiative endorsed during the early hours of the morning and this morning in San Lázaro.

The proposal also proposes that the armed forces continue carrying out public security tasks. PRD and MC charged that the reform militarizes this activity. The PAN supported that narrative, despite the fact that their governments used the militia for the same type of work.

The endorsed reform proposes modifications to four laws; the Organic of the Public Administration, the one of the National Guard, the Organic of the Mexican Army and Air Force and the one of Promotions and Rewards of the military forces. Both in general and in particular, the opposition parties voted against the first three, while in the fourth, PAN, PRI and PRD voted in favor. Only Movimiento Ciudadano remained against the changes related to the law on promotions and rewards.

At the beginning of the debate, Morena and her allies (PVEM and PT) endorsed the initiative of the Executive and the person in charge of presenting it was the coordinator of the icing party, Ignacio Mier, who assured that the original spirit of the Constituent Assembly that was approved in March is not modified. 2019 the creation of the National Guard.

It is specifically established that the GN is a civil police institution, attached to the Secretariat of Public and Citizen Security, added the brunette.

Before the full chamber, he stressed that with the proposal administrative certainty will be given to the more than 113,000 members of the organization, 80 percent of whom come from the armed forces.

PAN, Movimiento Ciudadano and PRD insisted that the initiative militarizes the country’s public security activities by criticizing that the legislative procedures to approve it in fast track.

The document confirms that the federal government is overwhelmed by insecurity and that it cannot sustain the policy of hugs that have not been enough to stop the wave of violence, they added.

The deputies voted in general for each of the four laws included in the reform. The changes to the Organic Law of the Public Administration were approved with 265 votes in favor, 221 against and 2 abstentions.

The modifications to the Law of the National Guard were endorsed by 267 in favor, 222 against and 1 abstention. Regarding the Organic Law of the Mexican Army and Air Force, the vote was 267 in favor, 220 against and 1 abstention.

In turn, the changes to the Law on Promotions and Rewards of the Mexican Army and Air Force were approved by 458 votes in favor of Morena, PAN, PRI, PRD, PVEM and PT; 26 against, most of them from Movimiento Ciudadano.

During the discussion in particular, 139 reservations to the articles and 71 speakers were registered, although with the passing of the hours several of them chose not to go up to the rostrum.

PAN member Humberto Aguilar Coronado summed up the opposition’s position by pointing out that President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and his Morena party deceived Mexicans by saying that the military would return to the barracks.

He stressed that the initiative violates the Constitution, since Article 21 of the Magna Carta establishes that public security institutions, including the National Guard, will be of a civilian nature, while the initiative empowers Sedena to operate and manage the body. He estimated that the Senate will also approve the document, but it will be the Court that determines its unconstitutionality.

PT member Lilia Aguilar described the opposition’s position as false, since only the administrative and organizational characteristics of the GN will pass into the hands of the National Defense Secretariat, but it will continue to be attached to the Security Secretariat.

Morenoite Hamlet García Almaguer stressed that the National Guard is not going to do what it wants, but will follow the national security strategy determined by the Security Secretariat.

In particular, two votes were held. The first included the Organic Laws of the Federal Public Administration, of the National Guard, and the Organic Law of the Mexican Army and Air Force, which were approved by 264 votes in favor, 212 against, and 1 abstention.

In the second, the Law on Promotions and Rewards for the Armed Forces was voted by 451 votes in favor, 23 against and one abstention.