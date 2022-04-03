La Jornada – Editorial / Kerry and energy interference

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and several officials from his cabinet met on Thursday with the US government envoy for climate change, John Kerry, Washington’s ambassador to Mexico, Ken Salazar, and a group of US businessmen from the United States. electrical, manufacturing and automotive sectors to address the reform initiative on the matter prepared by the Mexican Executive and sent to the Legislative for discussion.

The high-level meeting generated conflicting versions: while the president assured that the US officials were “satisfied” and “very happy” and that they did not express concerns about the initiative during the five-hour meeting at the National Palace, the embassy released yesterday a statement in which he maintains that the representatives of the White House “reiterated the important concerns that the US has raised about the changes in the Mexican energy policy”. This office goes further by stating that the constitutional modifications imply possible violations of the Treaty between Mexico, the United States and Canada, which “puts at risk billions of dollars of potential investment in Mexico and the increase in greenhouse gas emissions. greenhouse”.

Additionally, upon leaving the meeting, the former Secretary of State made statements to the press in which he assured the existence of an agreement by which his nation would maintain a team in Mexico “to try to ensure that everything that arises from the effort (electric) reform reflects the best capacity to move forward”. This species was emphatically denied by President López Obrador, who denied that his government had agreed to a kind of foreign surveillance of the actions of the Mexican authorities, and reiterated that this cannot be accepted, whether it comes from the United States or from any other country. another country.

In order to avoid any further misunderstanding, it seems desirable that the full content of the meeting be disclosed. However, regardless of what was said on Thursday, the truth is that it is nonsense to pretend that a group of foreign officials “audit” the development of the Mexican legislative process, regardless of the magnitude of the corporate interests at stake. The fact that former Senator Kerry proposes such a measure shows that he –or worse, the government he represents– continues to be anchored in an asymmetrical, disrespectful and even neo-colonial vision of bilateral ties.

It is necessary to reiterate that only the Congress of the Union is empowered to decide whether to approve, reject or amend the presidential initiative, and only the Mexican State can dictate the policies for the use of national natural resources, including those used in the generation of electricity. electricity. Finally, it is worth noting the irony that the White House uses the pretext of clean energy to pressure Mexico to maintain undue privileges for large corporations, at the same time that President Joe Biden announces the largest injection of oil reserves in the history to try to contain the rise in fuel prices. In short, the Democratic administration should be exhorted to respect Mexican sovereignty without hesitation, and deal with the pressing problems present in its society.