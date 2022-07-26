La Jornada – Energy consultations, linked to the Pemex-Talos conflict: AMLO

The recent consultations requested by the United States and Canada on energy matters within the framework of the Trade Agreement between Mexico, the United States and Canada (T-MEC) are linked to the conflict between Pemex and the company Talos Energy, over the Zama mega oil field, in the Gulf of Mexico, explained President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

When making a balance of the investments at the door in the country in energy matters, after businessmen from the sector announced to him at the meeting they held in Washington a couple of weeks ago investments for 40 billion dollars in the remainder of the six-year term, the The president indicated that “there are agreements for the extraction of oil in the blocks or rounds that were tendered, which we have respected.” But in which “there are certain differences”.

In his press conference this Tuesday at the National Palace, he explained that in the first round contracts were awarded with the Talos company along with two other companies for the Zama field, with the capacity to produce around 150,000 barrels per day.

“There is a difference there, we have an unresolved issue, that is why these consultations are taking place, but we cannot deliver the heritage of our country, we have to take care of it,” López Obrador explained.

He pointed out that “we are respecting the contracts, the concessions”, but “the same law that they approved establishes that if there is a field next to another and this is what happened, this field is next to one of Pemex, of the nation, which did not enter the round, so when this happens the procedure is that an assessment is made of the potential of the deposit as a whole, and if the part of a company is greater, that company is responsible for the joint operation”.

Despite this, he said that the company Talos Energy seeks to operate the field as a whole, both the one that was concessioned to it and the one operated by Pemex, “and that is not possible,” insisted the Tabascan.

“Pemex has 51 percent of all oil, Talos has about 20 and two other companies have 15 and 15, however, as it is a strong oil company, which has a lot of influence, they do not see reason. I hope that it is understood that the operation legally corresponds to Pemex”.

It is important, he added, because it is about shared utility contracts, and “if we do not have an honest, transparent operation, it can – I am not saying that they will do it – but it usually happens that operating expenses increase, so that the utility is less, and what corresponds to Pemex and the nation is less.

He stressed that situations of this type were suffered a lot during the neoliberal governments, as in the case of the gas contracts with Repsol, in which “there was no use for Mexico because everything was an expense”, which was paid by Mexico.

“When we delivered the contracts, it was argued that Repsol was going to extract more gas than Pemex extracted, and that was not true and they took a lot of money, so we no longer want that, we do not want business to be good for foreign companies and bad for the public treasury of Mexico.

Meanwhile, the Secretary of Foreign Affairs, Marcelo Ebrard, pointed out that it is not yet possible to disclose the list of companies that announced investments in Mexico during the meeting in Washington, since some of the projects have not yet been presented to their respective councils. of shareholders, but he announced that they are companies in the field of energy, agribusiness, electromobility and semiconductors.