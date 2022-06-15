La Jornada – Ex-husband of Britney Spears is accused of harassment for breaking into the artist’s wedding

The Angels. A US court has charged Britney Spears’ ex-husband with felony harassment after he tried to crash the pop princess’ wedding in Southern California.

Spears and her partner Sam Asghari were preparing to marry Thursday at their home in Thousand Oaks, California, when the wedding was cut short after Jason Allen Alexander, a childhood friend to whom the 40-year-old singer was married in 2004, crashed the ceremony.

The police had to come to solve the incident.

According to Ventura County court documents, Alexander was charged with stalking, as well as misdemeanor trespassing, vandalism and assault.

The 40-year-old man from Louisiana appeared in court via Zoom from jail and pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The judge issued a restraining order requiring Alexander to remain more than 100 meters from Spears. The magistrate also imposed a bail of 100 thousand dollars.

The next hearing is scheduled for Wednesday.

Spears’ attorney, Mathew Rosengart, told reporters he was “pleased” with how authorities had responded to Alexander’s intrusion.

“This is a serious matter, it is not a ‘wedding accident’, it was an infiltration, as we all saw,” Rosengart said as he left the court.

According to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office, Alexander also has an open warrant for his arrest for embezzlement and possession of stolen property.

The wedding was attended by celebrities including Madonna, Selena Gomez, Drew Barrymore, Paris Hilton and Donatella Versace, who designed Spears’ dress.