La Jornada – Gasoline subsidy cut in the north: US customers benefited

Mexico City. The Ministry of Finance and Public Credit (SHCP) reported that this week it will not subsidize gasoline prices in the northern part of the country, due to an increase in the number of motorists arriving in Mexico from the United States to stock up on fuel since here the energy is cheaper.

“From today, Saturday, April 2, until next Friday, April 8, the amount of the fiscal stimulus will be 0 pesos in the northern zone,” the agency said.

And it is that, he specified, there are reports of gasoline shortages in some places in the border area of ​​Mexico with the United States, which derives from an increase in these fuels in the region.

“This is the result of the fact that gasoline prices in the United States are higher than in Mexico, and the citizens of that country cross the border to stock up. Even with the temporary update of the stimuli for gasoline at the borders, on average, prices in Mexico continue to be lower than in the United States”, he pointed out.

The Treasury pointed out that, in addition to the increase in the demand for gasoline, supply problems are also reported due to the fact that importers have stopped purchasing them, so the alternative for service stations in the region is to purchase the product from Petróleos Mexicanos. (Pemex), which has imposed challenges in supply.

“The prevailing situation in the border region is due to an imbalance between supply and demand, derived from the high costs of fuel in the world and the lower prices in Mexico compared to those in the United States,” he added.

The border region covers the following areas: in Baja California, the entities of Tijuana, Playas de Rosarito, Tecate and Mexicali; in Sonora, San Luis Río Colorado, Puerto Peñasco, Caborca, General Plutarco Elías Calles, Nogales, Sáric, Agua Prieta, Santa Cruz, Cananea, Naco and Altar.

In Chihuahua, it includes Janos, Manuel Benavides, Manuel Ojinaga, Ascensión, Juárez, Praxedis G. Guerrero, Guadalupe and Coyame del Sotol; in Coahuila, Piedras Negras, Nava, Hidalgo, Ocampo, Acuña, Jiménez and Guerrero and in Nuevo León, the Anáhuac entity.

For its part, in Tamaulipas it covers Nuevo Laredo, Guerrero, Mier, Valle Hermoso, Reynosa, Camargo, Gustavo Díaz Ordaz, Río Bravo, Matamoros and Miguel Alemán.