La Jornada – Governor of Texas sends buses with undocumented immigrants to NY

New York. In an effort to hold Democratic mayors and U.S. President Joe Biden accountable for the sheer volume of undocumented immigrants crossing the border, Texas Governor Greg Abbott, a Republican, declared yesterday that he began sending buses with migrants to New York City.

The first truck, carrying 54 people, arrived early yesterday at the city’s Port Authority Bus Terminal in midtown Manhattan.

Volunteers loaded groups of migrants into taxis headed to a nearby intake center, where they said some would be processed into the city’s homeless shelters.

Most of the migrants are of Latin American origin, from countries such as Honduras, Venezuela, Nicaragua and Cuba, but some come from Central Africa, Abel Nuñez, director of the Central American Resource Center, told NPR radio.

Abbott, who is running for a third term as governor in the November election, has sent more than 6,000 immigrants to Washington state since April in an effort to crack down on illegal immigration and criticize Biden for his more welcoming policies.

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey, another Republican, followed Abbott’s lead and bused another thousand to Washington.

“Migrants can receive the abundance of city services and housing that New York Mayor Eric Adams has boasted about. I hope he keeps his promise to welcome all migrants with open arms so that our overrun and overwhelmed border cities can find relief,” Abbott said in a statement.

Adams’ office called the shipment a “cruel political game.” Governor Abbott finally admits what we know he’s been up to all along. Their continued use of human beings as political pawns is disgusting and a shameful stain on the state of Texas,” a spokesperson for this administration revealed to ABC7.

The mayor of Washington DC, Muriel Bowser, also pointed out that her city’s shelter system has been affected by the arrival of immigrants and last month asked the Biden administration to deploy military troops to assist the undocumented, a request that embarrassed White House officials.

The United States Department of Defense is opposed to deploying the National Guard in the District of Columbia, where Washington is located, to deal with undocumented immigrants sent in trucks from Texas and Arizona, a Pentagon official said Friday.

Bowser called on Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin “to deploy the DC National Guard.”

Meanwhile, US immigration authorities plan to issue photo identification cards to migrants in deportation proceedings in a bid to reduce paper use and help them keep up with their meetings and court hearings, according to officials.