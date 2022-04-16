La Jornada: Matilde Valencia: sleeping medicine

L

Neurophysiologist Matilde Valencia and a group of national and foreign collaborators united in the study of sleep and its clinical application wrote a work that includes complete information on the technique of polysomnography (PSG): basic aspects and qualification, interpretation and application in clinical practice.

Dr. Valencia’s book, edited by the Faculty of Psychology of the National Autonomous University of Mexico and the Salvador Zubirán National Hospital of Medical Sciences and Nutrition, is important for its publication in Spanish. What existed was scattered in different sources in the English language. The text will serve to consolidate the development of sleep medicine in Mexico, Spain and Latin America. (That is, walker there is no path, the path is made by walking.)

In a brief synthesis, I allow myself to refer to the central points of the work that I am commenting on, especially those related to the complaints that are heard daily in conversations related to I can’t sleep that are rarely resolved in sleep medicine.

By characterizing sleep in two states NREM sleep and REM sleep, it led scholars to understand that physiology differs between wakefulness and sleep, that it is different, when sleeping, and that it changes during sleep itself; This knowledge was given thanks to a technique that evolved until it reached what is now known as polysomnography (PSG).