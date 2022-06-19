La Jornada Maya – Ana de Armas and other actresses who have played Marilyn Monroe

International > Shows

One of the Hollywood icons that has not lost its validity over the years is undoubtedly Marilyn Monroe, the sex symbols of the 21st century that has inspired various audiovisual materials interpreted by a variety of profiles, among which Uma Thurman, Madonna and, recently, Ana de Armas stand out.

In The Mayan Journey We will recount some women who have given life to the blonde on the big screen.

catherine hicks

The American actress and singer starred in Marilyn: The Untold Storya biographical film shot in 1980. Catherine played the role of the star during her heyday, while Tracey Gold played the version before fame, that is, Norma Jean, Marilyn’s real name.

Photo: Screenshot

madonna

The queen of pop became Marilyn during the filming of the music video for the song Material Girl. In this piece, Madonna recreates the scene from Gentlemen prefer blondes in which Monroe sings Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friend.

Photo: Screenshot

umma thurman

the protagonist of Kill Bill got into the role of the legendary Hollywood star during the television series Smashbroadcast in 2012. Uma actually played Rebekah Duvall, an actress looking for the role of Monroe in a play.

Photo: NBC

michelle williams

In 2011, Williams starred in the tape My Week With Marilyn, which earned him an Oscar nomination for his performance. Later, the actress acknowledged that the challenge of playing Monroe cost her even her physical well-being and she described it as “a horror” due to her great effort to portray the blonde.

Photo: The Weinstein Company

Anne of Arms

Netflix chose Ana to bring Joyce Carol Oates’ novel, directed by Andrew Dominik, to the screen.

“Blonde paints a fictional portrait of the life of the model, actress, and singer, chronicling her journey from Norma Jeane Baker, the abused daughter of a single mother, to the world’s most sought-after celebrity.” the first trailer of the tape.

Here you can see the teaser from Netflix.

Photo: @NetflixLAT

