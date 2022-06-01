La Jornada Maya – Canada will limit the market for pistols with new law

International > Society

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday announced a proposal to freeze the possession of firearms in Canada, which could effectively ban their importation and sale in the country following recent mass shootings in the neighboring United States.

The bill still has to pass through Parliament, where the Liberals, in government, are a minority.

“We are introducing legislation to implement a freeze on possession of small arms,” ​​Trudeau told a news conference, accompanied by dozens of families and victims of armed violence.

If the bill is approved, “it will no longer be possible to buy, sell, transfer or import handguns anywhere in Canada,” the president added. “In other words, we are limiting the market for handguns.”

Days after Canada’s worst mass shooting left 23 dead in a rural Nova Scotia town in April 2020, the government banned the carrying of 1,500 types of military-grade firearms and assault rifles.

Despite that, Trudeau acknowledged on Monday that gun violence continued to rise.

The state statistics agency reported last week that the number of violent crimes involving firearms accounted for less than 3 percent of all violent crimes in Canada.

But since 2009 the per capita rate of guns pointed at someone has nearly tripled while the rate of firearms fired with intent to kill or injure has quintupled.

And nearly two-thirds of crimes in urban areas involved handguns.

Public Security Minister Marco Mendicino estimated that there are close to a million handguns in Canada, a figure significantly higher than a decade ago.

“Complex Problem”

“People should be free to go to the supermarket, their school or their place of worship without fear. People should be free to go to the park or to a birthday party without worrying about what might happen to a stray bullet,” Trudeau added. .

“Gun violence is a complex problem,” he emphasized. “But at the end of the day the math is really simple: The fewer guns in our communities, the safer everyone is.”

For his part, MP Alistair MacGregor, of the New Democratic Party (NDP), critical of public safety, indicated that his party could be willing to work with the Liberals to pass Trudeau’s proposal.

“We want to believe that today’s announcement on gun violence is a priority and not just another political stunt by this administration, but there is a pattern of Liberal behavior to use gun violence only when it means scoring points in politics,” MacGregor said. in a statement.

Many Conservative party lawmakers criticized the bill as useless.

“The real problem in the country is not law-abiding gun owners, who are heavily regulated,” House of Commons Minority Leader John Brassard told the CBC.

“The real problem in the country has to do with the gangs and criminals who are importing weapons, especially from the United States, using illegal weapons on our streets,” he explained.

For her part, the conservative deputy Raquel Dancho, parliamentary critic of her party on public security, supported this position.

“Today’s announcement does not address the real cause of gun violence in our cities: illegal weapons smuggled into Canada by criminal groups,” Dancho tweeted.

The bill also prevents the possession of weapons by people with a history of domestic violence and withdraws the license to carry those who are considered a risk to themselves or others, and also provides harsher penalties for illegal arms trafficking.

The Canadian Coalition for Arms Control, founded after the death of 14 women at Montreal University in 1989, praised the Prime Minister’s proposal.

“The proposal to eliminate the possession of small arms is a great step forward and shows that the government has listened to the voices of the victims,” ​​said the president of that organization, Wendy Cukier, in a statement.

Edition: Ana Ordaz