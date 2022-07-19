La Jornada Maya – ‘Succession’ receives 25 nominations for the 2022 Emmy

International > Shows

Successionthe HBO series, received 25 Emmy nominations on Tuesday, but the satirical drama about the rich and ruthless has a historic rival in Squid Gamethe first non-English language series to compete for television’s top honor.

Squid Gamea drama set in South Korea in which the poor are subjected to brutal games, earned a nomination for best drama series and 13 other Emmy nominations, which are presented in September. Succession it won the best drama trophy and eight other awards when it last competed in 2020.

The nominees for best drama series are: Better Call Saul, euphoria, Ozarks, severity, Squid Game, stranger things, Succession Y yellowjackets.

The nominees for best comedy series: Abbott Elementary, Barry, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Hacks, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Only Murders in the Building, ted lasso Y What We Do in the Shadows.

For the award for best actress in a comedy series Rachel Brosnahan compete for The Marvelous Mrs. MaiselFifth Brunson by Abbott ElementaryKaley Cuoco by The Flight AttendantElle Fanning by The GreatIssa Rae by insecure and Jean Smart for Hacks.

The nominees for best actor in a comedy series are: Donald Glover for AtlantaBill Haderby BarryNicholas Holt for The GreatJason Sudeikisby ted lassoSteve Martin for Only Murders in the Building and Martin Short, likewise for Only Murders in the Building.

For the award for best actor in a drama series, Jason Bateman is measured for OzarksBrian Coxby SuccessionLee Jung-jae by Squid GameBob Odenkirk by Better Call SaulAdam Scott for severity and Jeremy Strong for Succession.

The Emmy for best actress in a drama series is disputed by Jodie Comer from killing eveLaura Linney from OzarksMelanie Lynskey from yellowjacketsSandra O’s killing eveReese Witherspoon from The Morning Show and Zendaya from euphoria.

The nominees for Best Limited Series are: dopesick, The Dropout, Inventing Anna, The White Lotus Y Pam & Tommy.

The Emmy Awards ceremony will air live on September 12 on NBC.

2022 Emmy Awards Nominees

comedy series: Abbott Elementary, Barry, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Hacks, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Only Murders in the Building, Ted Lasso, What We Do in the Shadows.

Actor, comedy series: Donald Glover Atlanta; bill hader, Barry; Nicholas Holt, The Great; Jason Sudeikis, ted lasso; SteveMartin, Only Murders in the Building; Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building.

Actress, comedy series: Rachel Brosnahan The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel; Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary; Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant; Elle Fanning, The Great; IssaRae, insecure; Jean Smart, Hacks.

drama series: Better Call Saul, Euphoria, Ozark, Severance, Squid Game, Stranger Things, Succession; Yellowjackets.

Actor, drama series: Jason Bateman, Ozarks; BrianCox, Succession; Lee Jung-jae Squid Game; Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul; Adam Scott, severity; Jeremy Strong, Succession.

Actress, drama series: Jodie Eat, killing eve; Laura Linny, Ozarks; Melanie Lynskey, yellowjackets; Sandra Oh, killing eve; Reese witherspoon, The Morning Show; Zendaya, euphoria.

limited series: dopesick, The Dropout, Inventing Anna, The White Lotus, Pam & Tommy.

Variety series and talk show: The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, Jimmy Kimmel Live, Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, Late Night with Seth Meyers, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

Edition: Mirna Abreu