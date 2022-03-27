La Jornada – Memorable moments of the Oscar gala

Hollywood. The Oscars are the big night in Hollywood and the gala has been the scene of memorable moments for almost a century.

Between laughter, emotions and nervousness, here are some of the unforgettable events that marked the history of the Academy Awards:

And the prize goes to… oops!

The most impressive moment in the recent history of the Oscars occurred, without a doubt, in 2017, when the main award of the night, the best film, was awarded for two minutes to the musical La La Landeven though the real winner was the coming-of-age drama moonlit.

The problem occurred when auditors at the company responsible for monitoring and preserving Oscar votes gave presenters Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway the wrong envelope.

The actors received a duplicate of the best actress award, which had just been won by Emma Stone for La La Landinstead of the one I had moonlit as the winner of best film.

The embarrassing mix-up, the biggest mistake in Academy Awards history, became known as overload.

surprise protest

In March 1973, the legendary Marlon Brando won best actor for his work in The Godfatherbeating out a brilliant list of competitors made up of Michael Caine, Peter O’Toole, Laurence Olivier and Paul Winfield.

Brando, however, decided not to attend the gala, sending Apache actress and activist Sacheen Littlefeather instead.

When actor Roger Moore wanted to hand her the gold statuette, she raised her hand in rejection and he and co-host Liv Ullmann stepped back as she began to speak.

To a stunned audience, Littlefeather said Brando was “unfortunately unable to accept this generous award” in protest at the film industry’s treatment of Native Americans.

tied!

In the history of the Oscars there have been several ties, although one of the most prominent occurred in 1969, when Barbra Streisand and Katharine Hepburn both won the award for best actress.

“The winner is… it’s a tie!” exclaimed Ingrid Bergman, who presented the award.

Streisand won her first Oscar for her performance as Fanny Brice in Funny Girlwhile Hepburn – who with four statuettes holds the record among all actors – triumphed with The lion in winter.

Only Streisand attended, however, the ceremony.

too much passion

Actors are usually very excited when they make it into the select club of Oscar winners, but Adrien Brody took that passion too far in 2003.

Going on stage to collect his award for best actor for The pianist From the hands of last year’s winner, Halle Berry, Brody surprised the audience – and Berry herself – by planting a brief, passionate kiss on her lips.

“It was not planned. I didn’t know anything,” Berry later recounted in a 2017 interview, explaining that she was caught off guard.

And confirmed that, simply, she “followed” him.

For his part, Brody explained in 2015 that “time slowed down” for him at the time, and that his outburst almost cost him the opportunity to give his speech.

“When I finished kissing her… They were already showing the message that said ‘Get off the stage, your time is up,'” he recalled in an interview during the Toronto film festival.

Will history repeat itself?

Sixty years ago, Puerto Rican Rita Moreno won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her portrayal of the brave Anita in the original version of Love without barriers. This Sunday, if Ariana DeBose wins the statuette for the same role, history can repeat itself.

“I can’t believe it, Lord! I leave you with that,” Moreno exclaimed in his very brief speech upon receiving the award from Rock Hudson in 1962.

That Oscar, the first for a Latin woman, was Moreno’s first step on his way to EGOT status, which implies winning an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar and a Tony. It is a small club, with only 16 people reaching this coveted altar.

This time, DeBose is the favorite to win the Academy Award for her portrayal of Anita in Steven Spielberg’s remake of the most awarded musical of all time.