La Jornada – Monsanto obtains protection to use and import glyphosate

Mexico City. The manufacturer of genetically modified seeds, Monsanto, will be able to use glyphosate and maintain permits for its importation, after obtaining an injunction against the presidential decree published in December 2020 that prohibits transgenic corn and progressively eliminates the use of glyphosate in Mexico to more late in 2024.

The Sixth District Court in Administrative Matters in Mexico City declared the mandate unconstitutional, after Monsanto challenged the actions that order federal agencies to gradually replace the use, acquisition, distribution, promotion and importation of the use of the herbicide in Mexico. The amparo only protects said company.

“The Justice of the Union Protects and Protects Monsanto with respect to the acts and for the effects specified in the last recital of this sentence”, indicates the ruling of Judge Francisco Javier Rebolledo. However, the federal government can challenge the ruling so that the case is transferred to a collegiate court that determines whether to affirm, modify or revoke the ruling of the federal judge in administrative matters.

The sentence indicates that the decree lacks legal grounds and motivation, in addition to the fact that it does not explain the effects on health caused by the use of glyphosate and transgenic corn.

In his resolution, the imparter of justice argued that the demanded decree does not specify or identify which investigations have been carried out, omitting dates and scientists or institutions; in the same way that the countries where such criteria were held were omitted to be mentioned. Much less, he added, is it indicated which Mexican institutions carried out the pertinent studies to reach the conclusion that glyphosate is a substance that can cause serious damage to people’s health.

“It is clear that the demanded decree does not establish or motivate the decisions adopted in it, since the particular circumstances based on scientific evidence are not set out, nor are the specific reasoning to conclude that the use of glyphosate is harmful to human and animal health and that Genetically modified corn affects food security and sovereignty and its elimination contributes to the protection of native corn, the milpa, biocultural wealth, peasant communities, gastronomic heritage and the health of Mexican men and women, so that it is justified the gradual and absolute substitution of said substance and of genetically modified corn.