La Jornada – Moscow ratifies demands of Russian Crimea and independent Donbas

Bad news for an early agreement that could end the war between Russia and Ukraine arrived this Sunday. Like a bucket of cold water on optimism, the precision made by the Russians’ chief negotiator, Vladimir Medinsky, fell in the sense that Russia’s position remains unchanged: there will be no peace if Ukraine does not accept that Crimea no longer belongs to it. nor does it recognize the independence of Donbas (the Donietsk and Lugansk regions).

The negotiations after the most recent face-to-face meeting of the delegations in Istanbul resumed, by videoconference, the previous Friday and will continue this Monday, but everything seems to indicate that for President Vladimir Putin it is not enough for Ukraine to agree to be “neutral, denuclearized and not alienated”, to order a ceasefire, meet with his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymir Zelensky, and define with him the conditions of a peace pact.

Kremlin spokesman Dimitri Peskov said Sunday that the draft peace treaty “does not yet include fundamental points that would make a summit between the presidents” Russian and Ukrainian possible.

The same affirmed Medinsky, when he declared to the Russian news agency Interfax, that he does not share the optimism of David Arajamia, representative in the negotiations of the Ukrainian ruling party, Servant of the People, who said that “the peace agreement is ready to be debated by the presidents” and that, in exchange for declaring itself neutral, Ukraine can receive guarantees that it will not be attacked by anyone.

“Regarding the draft agreement that is said to be ready for a presidential summit, unfortunately I do not share Arajamia’s optimism. We still have a lot of work ahead of us and I see that Ukraine’s diplomatic and military services, as I see it, are far behind in fulfilling the understandings that were reached at the political level (at the Istanbul meeting),” Medinsky said.

Russia considers, in the words of Medinsky, that in the negotiations it has been possible to achieve demands formulated by Russia since 2014, in particular “the neutral, non-aligned and non-nuclear status of Ukraine, the prohibition to install foreign bases, to allow the presence of foreign troops or any type of offensive weaponry”.

In that sense, he stressed, “we see that the Ukrainian side now has a more realistic approach in this regard,” but stressed that “Russia’s position regarding Crimea and Donbas is invariable.”

insurmountable obstacles

Until now, if not forever, Crimea and the Donbas are controversies that the Kremlin considers definitively resolved, especially the membership of the strategic peninsula in the Russian Federation.

kyiv’s willingness to assume neutrality, under certain security guarantees provided by a dozen countries, including the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council, which would forever close the doors to Ukraine’s hypothetical entry into NATO and, therefore, it would put an end to what Moscow calls its main threat, it is seen as a success by Russia and it is not opposed to it being one of the understandings that could be specified, as a legally binding obligation for both parties, in a peace agreement.

However, as long as kyiv does not give in to the other Russian demands, Moscow is clear that the war will not stop. And if eventually, for the sake of sealing the end of the bloodshed, it would be easier to interpret the “demilitarization” and “denazification” of Ukraine, deliberately undefined concepts, as objectives achieved, for the Kremlin Crimea is non-negotiable.

Therefore, it is difficult for Ukraine’s proposal to declare a kind of moratorium for fifteen years in which neither kyiv nor Moscow would try to resolve the future of the peninsula by military means, while the presidents of both countries decide what to do with Crimea, when Russia has already said actively and passively that there is nothing to discuss about what it defends as an entity of the Russian Federation since 2014.

Nor can the Kremlin be satisfied with Zelensky’s idea of ​​submitting any agreement reached with Russia to a referendum, and not only because of the time it would take to organize it throughout the country and because of the impossibility of holding a free and democratic vote in the middle of a war. .

Zelensky is aware that “Russia cannot be forced to return all the Ukrainian territories” (he has stated this on several occasions), but it is “necessary to find a compromise formula” that allows finding a solution to the complex problem of Donbas.

The Ukrainian president, without saying so openly, implies that if the separatist regions of Donietsk and Lugansk agreed to remain part of Ukraine, as stipulated in the already buried Minsk agreements, a variant of confederation could be negotiated. For now, Russia only wants all of Donbas (not just the 30 percent that the so-called people’s republics had on February 24 when Russian troops invaded Ukraine) to be considered by kyiv as “independent territory.”

If this were to happen one day, the Kremlin would seek to force kyiv to negotiate directly with the rulers of Doniestk and Lugansk – which in recent eight years has not been possible because Ukraine says they are imposed from Moscow – a pact that would go beyond the limits of Donbas. and, in fact, it would split the country in two.

Meanwhile, after the initial plan to overthrow the Zelensky government in a blitzkrieg failed, the withdrawal of Russian troops from the kyiv region and northern Ukraine points to a regrouping of forces on the country’s eastern front. to try to unite the Donbas and Crimea by land, in a strip that would deprive the Ukrainians of access to the sea, both the Azov and the Black.

If achieved, although the campaign may take months, Ukraine would have to accept, as an invariable condition to end the war, that Crimea does not belong to it and neither does it, not the Donbas, but half of the regions of the southeast that were previously believed to be pro russians.