La Jornada – Optimism about the return of moviegoers, after the pandemic

This summer in the movies, Tom Cruise returns to the airplane cabin. Doctors Grant, Sattler and Ian Malcolm have new encounters with dinosaurs. Natalie Portman takes Thor’s hammer. And Jordan Peele returns to terrify us with the unknown.

Hollywood premieres some of its biggest and most anticipated movies of 2022 this summer season, which kicks off this weekend with the help of Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness (Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness) from Marvel and Disney and runs until the end of August.

It’s an uncertain time for the movie industry as studios and exhibitors are still making up for losses suffered during the pandemic and adjusting to new ways of doing business, including shorter release windows, competition from streaming and the need to feed their own services. And everyone is wondering if cinema will ever return to pre-pandemic levels.

However, although the pandemic is not over, there is an air of optimism.

“We’re still waiting for the big audiences to come back, but it really feels like we’ve turned a corner,” said Jim Orr, head of national distribution for Universal Pictures. “You have the impression that the public wants to go out, wants to be in theaters. I think it’s going to be an extraordinary summer.”

Last week, studio executives and stars met with theater owners and exhibitors at a convention in Las Vegas, proudly promoting movies that promise to keep audiences coming back to the movies week after week.

Expectations are particularly high for Top Gun: Maverick, which Paramount Pictures will release on May 27 after two years of delays due to the pandemic. Producer Jerry Bruckheimer said that he never hesitated to release Top Gun: Maverick – an all-out action movie made with lots of aerial footage, mechanical effects and up to six cameras inside the cockpits of fighter jets – exclusively in theaters.

“It’s the kind of movie that embodies the experience of going to the movies. It takes you somewhere else, it transports you. We always say that we are in the transport business, we transport you from one place to another, and that is what top gunBruckheimer stated. “There is a lot of pent-up demand for some movies and we hope to be one of them.”

The movie industry has already had several notable successes in the past six months, including ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home (Spider-Man: No Way Home), which has become the third highest-grossing film of all time; batman (Batman), Lost City (The lost City) and, although smaller, Everything Everywhere All At Once (All at once everywhere). The hope is that momentum will only continue to build in the coming months.

Before the pandemic, the summer movie season could safely produce more than $4 billion in box office, or about 40 percent of the year’s gross, according to Comscore. But in 2020, with theaters closed, most of the season and most releases postponed, that total plummeted to 176 million. Last summer saw a marked improvement to $1.7bn, but things barely returned to normal, with many opting to further delay their releases or employ hybrid strategies.

Now everyone is refocusing on theatrical releases, even though the showing windows are shorter. Ticketing service Fandango recently surveyed more than 6,000 ticket buyers and 83 percent said they plan to see three or more movies on the big screen this summer. Another no less important fact is that Netflix reported its first loss of subscribers in 10 years last month and expects to lose 2 million more this quarter.

Analysts forecast that Doc Strange 2 could gross $170 million this opening weekend, twice as much as the character’s first film. Marvel and Disney will then present Thor, in which the character of Chris Hemsworth travels with the Guardians of the Galaxy after the events of Avengers: Endgame wondering “now what?”

“Thor he’s just trying to figure out his purpose, to figure out exactly who he is and why he’s a hero or if he should be a hero,” said director Taika Waititi. “I guess you could call it a mid-life crisis.”