La Jornada – Paramount+ showcases the power of the stars and launches tomorrow in the UK

London. Paramount+ showcased the star power of its shows as it prepares for its UK release with an act attended by Sylvester Stallone, Viola Davis, Kevin Costner, Jessica Chastain and many more.

The expansion offers UK audiences some popular shows like Yellowstone Y Star Trek Discovery, from Costner. Subscribers will also be able to watch Stallone’s scripted television debut of tulsaking, in which he plays a mafia boss.

“It’s something I’ve always wanted to do, and I don’t know how I’ve avoided playing a mobster my whole life. I don’t get it, it’s the way people look at me anyway. Then finally an opportunity arises,” Stallone said.

Paramount+ joins an already saturated market of streaming giants in the UK and will compete with Amazon, Netflix and others. It comes with more than 8 thousand hours of programs.

Along with MTV Entertainment Studios, the network announced Monday that its next spinoff, starring Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford, would be titled 1923 and would focus on the prohibition era that followed World War I. The service will launch tomorrow.

Chastain stars alongside Michael Shannon in the series. George & Tammy, while Davis, Michelle Pfeiffer and Gillian Anderson appear in The First Lady, about the wives of the presidents of the United States.

Sonequa Martin-Green was delighted that her series Star Trek Discovery reach a wider audience. “Especially with trekking, I think it should always be celebrated globally for what it represents and what it has done.”

Miranda Cosgrove’s hit series icarly It will also be featured on the streaming platform.

“Hopefully it makes people happy here like it did in the United States,” the 29-year-old actor, singer and producer said. “I have played the character of Carly for most of my life. So yeah, it’s definitely something that I hold very deep in my heart.”