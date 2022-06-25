La Jornada – Reforma crowded for LGBT+ Pride March

Mexico City. After two years that they could not go out en masse to participate in the LGBT+ Pride March, due to the covid-19 pandemic, this Saturday young people, adults, children and families crowd Paseo de la Reforma, which is already illuminated with the colors of the rainbow representative of the community of sexual diversity.

Dressed as fairies, witches, angels, among others, and wearing crowns, necklaces, diadems, colored flags, and encouraged by the sound of the organizers that “turns on” the attendees with reggaeton and pop hits, they get ready to leave the Angel from Independence to the Zócalo of the capital.

Claudia Sheinbaum, head of the Government of Mexico City, will participate in the starting signal of the 44th LGBT+ Pride March, to whom a petition will be delivered with the main demands of the community; The activist Ophelia Pastrana will also be there, among others.

As part of the contingent, there are 150 allegorical cars and several stands were installed, in some of them HIV tests are done, condoms and various brochures are given away.

The mobilization, which is also broadcast online through social networks, is also attended by members of the LGBT+ community from different states.

Prior to the starting signal, a statement by the organizers will be read.

After 1 pm, as the first attendees arrive at the capital’s Zócalo, the concert will begin with the presence of Paty Cantú, Esteman, Samo, Andy Zuno, Ruzzi, Mabiland, Christian Chavez, Leon Leiden, La Más Draga, John Cameron Mitchel, Jannette Chao, Flor Amargo, Cecille, Dany Calvario, Emma, ​​Nick Bolt, Gia Gunn, Romi Marcos, Joaquin Bndoni, Roberto Carlo, Ale Ley, Michelle Rodriguez, Regina Blandon, Manu Nna, Alvaro Cueva, Maca Carriedo, Regina Orozco, Nashla Águilar, La Supermana, Curvy Zelma, among others.